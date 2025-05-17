The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Anambra State Chapter, has condemned the gruesome murder of its member, Ifeanyi-Rolex Iloakasia.
Mr Iloakasia, a member of Otuocha Bar, was killed alongside his client in Nanka, Orumba North Local Government Area, as they were returning from a court sitting in Ekwulobia High Court on 15 May.
Residents told PREMIUM TIMES that hoodlums, operating on a motorcycle, double-crossed the victims who drove in a red-colour Toyota Camry car.
One of the residents, who asked not to be named, said the gunmen suddenly opened fire on the victims, killing one of them at the spot.
“The second person was shot dead while he was running away from the car,” the resident said.
Tochukwu Ikenga, the police spokesperson in Anambra, confirmed in a statement that the killers trailed the victims.
Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said in the statement that the slain lawyer had earlier secured bail for an accused person in a pending murder case at High Court II in Ekwulobia.
The police spokesperson said apart from the two deceased victims, one other victim survived the attack.
He said the unnamed survivor was currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital.
“The escapee has been debriefed by the police and has provided crucial information that is aiding ongoing investigations and manhunt operations,” he stated.
NBA speaks
According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the NBA, in a statement signed by K.G. Abonyi, the chairperson, Committee of Chairmen and Secretaries of NBA Anambra, described the attack as a “blatant assault” on the legal profession and the rule of law.
They said that the NBA, Anambra Chapter, was deeply grieved and aggrieved by the “senseless” killing, especially as the tragic loss of Awa P. Awa, former vice chairperson of the Ihiala Branch of the NBA, remained fresh in their memories.
The Committee of Chairmen and Secretaries of NBA, Anambra, directed all lawyers to boycott all court sittings in the state from 20 May to 21 May in protest against the murder of their colleague.
The lawyers demanded justice be served, and the relevant authorities must do all it takes to pursue truth and accountability.
“We appreciate the swift response of the Commissioner of Police, Anambra, who promptly visited the crime scene for an on-the-spot assessment and directed the commencement of preliminary investigations into the murder.
“However, we urge the Commissioner of Police, SSS, and other law enforcement agencies to intensify efforts to ensure the perpetrators do not evade justice.
“Speedy action is crucial in identifying and apprehending those responsible for this horrific crime,
“Too many lawyers have been sacrificed to insecurity in this state, and the legal profession cannot thrive under an atmosphere of fear and insecurity,” it said
The NBA called on Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State to revamp and strengthen security operations across the state to prevent such tragic occurrences in the future.
