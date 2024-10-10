Chidimma Adetshina, Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 winner, has been appointed as the brand ambassador of Enugu State. The 23-year-old was named ambassador by the Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, in an X post on Thursday.

Her appointment came after a warm homecoming on Tuesday in Enugu, where she was welcomed with banners, traditional performances, and celebrations.

The beauty queen has dual citizenship. She was born in South Africa to a Nigerian father from Enugu State and a Mozambique mother who is now a naturalised South African.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Adetshina, who faced backlash while participating in the Miss South Africa 2024 competition over her Nigerian heritage, withdrew from the pageant and won the Miss Universe Nigeria title on 30 August.

In his statement, Governor Mbah emphasised that her appointment symbolises her resilience and determination—qualities reflective of the Enugu culture and values.

He stated, “Today, I appointed Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Onwe Adetshina, as the brand ambassador of Enugu State. Chidimma is an indigene of Amurri, Nkanu West LGA, who embodies the resilience and determination that define Ndi Enugu. Despite numerous challenges, her journey to this remarkable achievement is a testament to the grit and perseverance that we, as Ndi Enugu, are known for. I am incredibly proud to congratulate her on this accomplishment and welcome her back home.

“Chidimma’s story will serve as a beacon of hope to our young people, particularly young women. Her influence will undoubtedly inspire others to pursue their dreams, and we look forward to engaging her in programmes that will empower our youths. Our administration’s mission is unwavering commitment to youth development, so we have dedicated 33% of our budget to education. We believe that the true wealth of Enugu lies in our human resources, and Chidimma’s success further strengthens our resolve.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Gratitude

In response to her appointment, Adetshina expressed her gratitude in an Instagram post, reflecting on how being invited to represent Nigeria came during a low point in her life.

She wrote, “I received the honour of being in the presence of the Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Ndubisi Mbah. Upon my homecoming, I was received and appointed as the brand ambassador of Enugu State. I cannot express my gratitude for all the great things I have achieved in my father’s land. Again… Nigeria, Thank you for picking me up when I was on my knees.”

Adetshina, a 300-level law student, will represent Nigeria in the Miss Universe 2024 pageant in Mexico this November.

Wishing her success, Governor Mbah added, “As she prepares to represent Nigeria and Enugu on the global stage at the Miss Universe 2024 pageant in Mexico, she carries our full support and pride with her. We are confident she will continue to shine as a symbol of excellence and resilience.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

