Governor Dauda Lawal has commissioned the newly remodelled Government Girls Arabic School (GGAS) in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, urging stakeholders to prioritise the maintenance of educational infrastructure across the state.

Speaking at the event on Wednesday, the governor directed the Ministry of Education, relevant agencies, and school management to ensure the sustained upkeep of all renovated public school facilities.

According to a statement issued by his spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, major upgrades at the GGAS include the renovation of two administrative blocks, four classroom blocks comprising eight classrooms each, eight offices, a students’ kitchen, 20 Racca classrooms, a dining area, and a school orchard.

Additional renovated facilities comprise science laboratories, an ICT centre, stores, a library, a mosque, 14 student toilets, four staff toilets, four-storey student hostel buildings, a matron’s house, a hostel gate, and a security gate.

Governor Lawal emphasised that the rehabilitation of the school aligns with the state’s emergency declaration in the education sector, which aims to restore and elevate learning environments.

“This school is one of the oldest in this region, historically producing teachers. Today, we have transformed it into a comprehensive secondary school offering science, arts, ICT, and commercial subjects,” he said.

He noted that the original purpose of the school was being undermined due to infrastructural decay and a recent fire incident that destroyed several student hostels.

“In January 2024, we awarded a contract to an indigenous company to rebuild five hostel blocks that were completely razed by fire. Upon successful completion, we decided to extend the contract to renovate the entire school complex,” he explained.

The comprehensive renovation, executed over 13 months, included both mechanical and electrical works, with phases one and two of the project now 100% complete. In total, 94 structures were rehabilitated in line with the contract’s specifications.

Governor Lawal reaffirmed that similar projects are ongoing in various boarding schools across Zamfara, underscoring his administration’s commitment to revitalising education infrastructure in the state.

