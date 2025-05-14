Governor Dauda Lawal has distributed operational vehicles designated for various security agencies in Zamfara State. The flag-off distribution of security vehicles and the commissioning of the Zamfara Mass Transit Buses took place on Tuesday at the Gusau Trade Fair complex.

A statement by the spokesperson for the Zamfara Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, disclosed that Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, the Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, was the guest of honour at the commissioning. The statement added that the Zamfara State Government provided 140 operational vehicles for security agencies, ensuring security has remained the government’s priority.

In his remarks, Governor Lawal said his administration has adopted a proactive and strategic approach to supporting security agencies operating in the state. He said:

“Providing the security with operational vehicles will significantly improve their mobility, enhance response time, and strengthen their effectiveness in combating crime and maintaining law and order.

“This event here today continues my administration’s consistent efforts to increase and strengthen the capacity of security agencies operating across the State.

“This is in line with our promise and firm commitment to deploying all available resources to confront all forms of criminality to restore peace, ensure safety, and protect the lives, property, and livelihood of our people in every part of our State.

“This effort further demonstrates this administration’s commitment to strengthening the capacity of our security agencies in their duty to protect lives and secure communities.

“We recognise their critical role in maintaining law and order and understanding the path to a safe and prosperous Zamfara State and the Nation.

“Therefore, my administration remains firmly dedicated to ensuring they are adequately equipped and supported to carry out their responsibilities effectively.

“On our part, we also established a state-owned security outfit named Community Protection Guards. We aim to complement your efforts, share experiences, and engage community members in safeguarding our territories.

“As we gather here today, we are set to distribute 140 brand-new vehicles to various security organisations operating in the State. The fleet includes double-cabin pick-up trucks and Buffalo vehicles, all provided to strengthen the operational readiness of the benefiting security outfits.”

Governor Lawal further announced that his government is unveiling 50 new buses to improve the state’s mass transit and commercial transportation system. He stressed,

“This is part of our initiative to ease and enhance public transit within and for those traveling outside the State. “We have implemented an effective fleet management system, which is not only customer-centric but will ensure that revenue leakages are blocked.

“All the buses will be monitored in real-time and provided with free wi-fi service to enable customers to access the internet.

“Before I conclude, let me specifically recognise and honour the sacrifices of our fallen heroes who lost their lives while protecting the integrity of our land and the families they left behind. We will always remember you and honour your sacrifice.”

