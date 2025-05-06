Nigeria’s growing sports betting sector just welcomed a new contender. GinjaBet, a fully licensed platform backed by UpGaming’s global iGaming infrastructure, has launched with a mission to redefine digital betting through speed, technology, and cultural relevance.

Licensed by the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority, GinjaBet enters a competitive market with an offering tailored to Nigerian bettors, especially mobile-first users who demand intuitive interfaces, fast payouts, and real-time features.

“We’re not just here to launch another sportsbook. We’re launching an experience—one that speaks directly to the modern Nigerian bettor,” said Joe Richa, CEO of GinjaBet.

Tech-Backed, Mobile-First: Betting Built for Nigerian Users

Built on UpGaming’s infrastructure, GinjaBet promises one of the fastest platforms in the country. The system is optimised for mobile performance, offering seamless navigation, in-play betting, quick deposits and withdrawals, and 24/7 uptime.

This speed advantage is key in a market where over 90% of sports bettors access platforms via smartphones. The site also offers frictionless features like Edit Bet and real-time virtual games, ensuring users stay in control of their betting experience.

“Every feature is built with our local audience in mind, from interface design to promo mechanics,” added George Mbam, Head of Marketing. “This is a brand that understands the pace and pulse of Nigerian gaming.”

Feature Highlights: What Sets GinjaBet Apart

GinjaBet’s platform includes several standouts features and promotions designed to enhance user value and retention:

● 3+1 Free Bet: Get one free bet after placing three.

● Football247: Always-on simulated football matches for non-stop action.

● Accumulator Bonus (Up to 500%): Rewarding users who build multi-leg bets.

● Edit Bet: Modify your bet slip even after placing it.

● Ginja Games: A fast-paced collection of instant win games tailored for mobile.

Combined, these features aim to offer more control, flexibility, and excitement for both new and experienced bettors.

A Responsible Challenger in a Crowded Market

While innovation is central to GinjaBet’s strategy, the brand also emphasizes responsible gaming. Users have access to self-exclusion tools, betting limits, and educational resources—all aligned with compliance standards set by state regulators.

With a solid governance framework and a growing user base, GinjaBet is positioning itself not just as a new entrant, but as a sustainable player in Nigeria’s tech-led gaming economy.

Final Thoughts

GinjaBet arrives at a time when Nigeria’s betting industry is estimated to be worth over ₦730 billion annually, with digital adoption driving double-digit growth.

As smartphone penetration and sports fandom continue to rise, platforms that blend speed, culture, and user trust are poised to lead. GinjaBet’s localised offering and bold product positioning make it one to watch in 2025.

Visit www.ginjabet.com to explore the platform.

