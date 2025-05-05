Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umar Radda, has promised continued support for farmers with the launch of 20,000 metric tons of fertiliser for the 2025 wet season farming.

The Governor made this announcement during the launching ceremony held in Kusada Local Government Area of Katsina. Governor Radda revealed that farmers will have access to high-quality fertiliser at subsidised rates of N20,000 per bag, which will enable them to improve crop yields and increase their incomes.

“I am confident that our farmers will continue to benefit from our support. The previous year’s similar initiative had resulted in a significant increase in crop yields and a bumper harvest that improved food security and boosted farmers’ incomes,” said the governor.

Mr Radda also highlighted other agricultural initiatives undertaken by his administration, including the recent launch of the Katsina State Agricultural Mechanisation Centre, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities such as tractors and combine harvesters.

Additionally, the government distributed 4,000 power tillers and 4,000 solar-powered water pumps to farmers across the state.

“These mechanised farming tools have greatly improved the efficiency and productivity of our farmers, enabling them to cultivate and irrigate their lands more effectively,” he said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Governor Radda encouraged farmers to continue adopting mechanised farming practices and to explore new technologies that can improve their productivity and efficiency.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Livestock Development, Ahmed Bakori Muhammed, emphasised that the fertiliser distribution programme represents more than just material support.

“The wet season farming marks a crucial period in our farming calendar, and ensuring timely access to essential inputs like fertiliser is one of the most important steps we can take to empower our farmers,” stated Mr Muhammed.

The Commissioner assured that the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to providing high-quality fertilisers at subsidised rates, ensuring equitable access across all farming communities, and encouraging the adoption of best agronomic practices.

Mr Muhammed also added that extension workers and stakeholders will monitor distribution to ensure transparency, accountability, and effective usage.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Kusada Local Government, Sani Aminu Dangamu, expressed gratitude that Kusada was selected as the launch site despite being one of the smaller local governments in the state. Mr Dangamu also warned that anyone found diverting fertiliser or colluding to cheat the system would face serious consequences, announcing the establishment of a local monitoring committee to ensure fairness and transparency.

In his remarks, ALGON Chairman, Rabo Tambaya praised Governor Radda’s leadership, noting that “agriculture has received yet another meaningful boost” under his administration. He further acknowledged the governor’s efforts in tackling both agricultural development and security challenges, stating, “You have shown a clear understanding that revitalising agriculture is key to both economic growth and peacebuilding in our rural areas.”

Also, the Chairman of Boko Fertilizers, Mohammed Sambo Alhassan, commended Governor Radda’s annual fertiliser subsidies as “crucial in fostering a thriving agricultural environment in the state.” Mr Alhassan noted that these initiatives have created jobs and played a vital role in ensuring food security and affordability for the people of Katsina and Nigeria as a whole. The Chairman expressed gratitude for the trust placed in local producers, adding that the collaboration has been instrumental in driving agricultural success across the state.

The event was attended by the Speaker of the State Assembly, Nasir Yahaya Daura, represented by the Chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture; the Chief of Staff to the Governor, AbdulKadir Nasir Mamman; members of the State Executive Council; and others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

