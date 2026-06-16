The security situation in Enugu State before Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah came on board was like a Gorgon Medusa where non-state actors had effectively taken over the state with over 38 camps of the deadly unknown gunmen across the state. Before Governor Mbah assumed office in May 2023, Enugu State was under siege by non-state actors.

Separatist-linked enforcers imposed illegal “sit-at-home” orders that turned Mondays into ghost days, crippling businesses, schools, and daily life. Kidnapping syndicates operated with impunity from forest hideouts, attacking police formations, killing security personnel, and holding communities to ransom.

Bandits and criminal networks controlled rural areas, making highways dangerous and farming risky. Non-state actors had effectively challenged state authority, creating an atmosphere of fear that stalled investment and economic progress. The multi-headed monster of insecurity held the state captive.

This dark period mirrors Jesus’ Parable of the Wheat and the Tares (Matthew 13:24-30). An enemy sowed weeds among the wheat in the night, and the weeds grew alongside the good seed, threatening to choke the entire harvest. The servants were eager to uproot the tares immediately, but the wise owner instructed them to wait until harvest time to avoid damaging the wheat.

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In Enugu, the tares, criminal elements and non-state actors had been sown and were rapidly overwhelming peace and prosperity. It required a decisive, strategic leader to root them out without destroying the good in the state.

Governor Mbah rose to this challenge with unwavering resolve. He dismantled the forced sit-at-home regime, rejected any parallel authority, and made security the bedrock of his administration’s vision to grow Enugu’s economy to $30 billion. Through massive investments, intelligence-driven strategies, and zero tolerance for crime, the governor has transformed Enugu into Nigeria’s most secured state.

The massive security investments are powering the successes because Governor Mbah’s administration has made unprecedented investments in modern security architecture. Through the state-of-the-art Command and Control Centre, a world-class, AI-powered facility at Government House equipped with real-time surveillance, facial recognition, number plate tracking, and centralized coordination of all security operations, the AI-enabled surveillance networks and drones crime rate has been reduced the minimum.

Statewide deployment of high-definition CCTV cameras and advanced VTOL drones with long-range capabilities that provide 24/7 monitoring and guide precision operations, even deep in forests keep the entire state under security watch enabling rapid response to emergencies and distress alarms.

Also, the procurement of Fleet and Tactical assets of over 150 Distress Response Squad vehicles fitted with 360-degree AI cameras, plus recent procurements including 10 Hilux 4×4 patrol vans, 40 motorcycles, two additional sophisticated drones, 400 bulletproof vests, and 400 helmets all delivered through the Enugu State Security Trust Fund have conduced to the state’s safety status. These investments have shifted security from reactive policing to proactive, technology-driven protection, enabling rapid response and proactive disruption of threats.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, during the commissioning of the Command and Control Centre in January 2025, lavishly praised Governor Mbah’s efforts. He stated: “Mbah is proud of Nigeria. He is doing everything possible to provide security, attracting foreign investors, and other investors locally. There’s no better investment than the investment to secure lives. I saw those cars, the Distress Response Squad. It is the way to go.” President Tinubu described Mbah as a focused leader using technology to build the future and declared the Centre a model for national development.

The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, has equally commended Governor Mbah’s achievements. Ribadu noted that the Mbah administration “has fought insecurity to a standstill” in Enugu State, restoring normalcy and improving the economy. He highlighted the drastic reduction in incidents of violence, kidnapping, and attacks on security formations, praising Mbah for leading the charge to bring the state back to normalcy and positioning Enugu as a model for the Southeast and the nation.

The impact of these investments is visible in recent breakthroughs. In June 2026, security agencies arrested the last six fugitives on the state watchlist for attacks on security formations, including the May 2024 incident that killed two police officers. Governor Mbah personally inspected the recovered cache at DSS headquarters.

A total of 17 AK-47 rifles, one General Purpose Machine Gun, a rocket-propelled grenade launcher, grenades, magazines, and over 1,000 rounds of ammunition were recovered. He described the operation as closing a major dark chapter, assuring residents they can now “sleep in peace.”

Earlier operations dismantled high-profile kidnapping and gunrunning gangs in areas like Udi, with drones and CCTV playing decisive roles in locating suspects in forests. These coordinated efforts involving the Army, Police, Air Force, and DSS have significantly reduced violent crimes and restored public confidence.

As the Scripture declares in 2 Thessalonians 3:3: “But the Lord is faithful, and he will strengthen you and protect you from the evil one.” Governor Mbah’s leadership embodies this faithfulness, combining human ingenuity, strategic investment, and resolute action under divine covering.

Like the wise man in the Parable of the Wise and Foolish Builders (Matthew 7:24-27), who built his house upon the rock so it withstood the storms, Governor Mbah has founded Enugu’s security on the solid rock of technology, intelligence, logistics, and political will. The Gorgon Medusa of the past has been decapitated and pulverized.

Today, Enugu stands as the most secure state in Nigeria under Governor Peter Mbah. Residents move freely, investors are returning, and the state is attracting tourism and development. What was once a state under siege has become a shining model of peace and purposeful governance.

Tomorrow is indeed here.

Nnamani Arinze Darlington, the Special Assistant to Governor Mbah on Media writes from Enugu