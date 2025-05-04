Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has hailed the appointment of Maryam Idris Bagiwa as the Commercial Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL). The Governor stated that Mrs Bagiwa’s appointment is a recognition of her outstanding professional competence, integrity, and dedication to excellence.

“Her elevation not only brings honour to Katsina State but also reinforces our long-standing tradition of producing exceptional leaders who contribute significantly to national development,” Governor Radda stated.

The governor expressed confidence that Mrs Bagiwa will bring her wealth of experience and innovative thinking to bear in her new role. He commended the NNPCL leadership under Mr Bayo Ojulari for recognising excellence and merit by appointing our distinguished daughter of the soil to this strategic position in Nigeria’s foremost energy company.

Governor Radda wished Mrs Bagiwa tremendous success in her new national assignment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

