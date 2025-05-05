The Consul General of the South African High Commission in Nigeria, Bobby Moroe, has described the annual South African Cup golf tournament as a vital event that celebrates the enduring ties between Nigeria and South Africa, while also fostering stronger economic and diplomatic collaboration.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 2025 edition held in Lagos, Mr Moroe emphasised the historical bond between both nations, particularly Nigeria’s role in supporting South Africa during the struggle against apartheid.

“There are some countries that stood by us in our trying times, and Nigeria is one of them,” he said. “We are very proud of the role they played in ending apartheid in South Africa, and now both nations are important economies on the continent.”

The golf tournament, which forms a key part of South Africa Week in Nigeria, has evolved into a gathering point for business leaders, diplomats, and professionals interested in deepening relationships across the two countries.

According to Mr Moroe, “The South Africa Cup has become a melting point for businessmen and diplomats with an interest in both economies and a major part of the South Africa Week celebration in Nigeria.”

This year’s edition drew over 100 participants to the par-72 course at the prestigious Ikoyi Club 1938 on Sunday, 4 May, with players competing in a one-day Stableford format.

Winners of the men’s and women’s categories were Lanre Kalejaiye, who scored 34 Stableford points, and Caren van Royen, who topped the women’s chart with 39 points.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

READ ALSO: NDSF holds Golf Kitty as Cultural Expo fever spreads in Uyo

The event was supported by a number of corporate sponsors, including Castle Lite, Pepsi, Acutech Support Systems, C. Woermann Nigeria Limited, Federal Palace Hotel, Geregu Power PLC, Jungle Filmworks, Frosty Bite, 1860 Travels, Glenfiddich, Checkoff Finance Company Limited, Q-Shop, and Guinea Insurance.

Tolu Adesemowo, Chief Executive Officer of Crossflex International Limited—the tournament’s organisers—credited the success of the event to its unique appeal and growing brand support.

“We are honoured to be in a position where we can bring value to golf and its stakeholders through elite events like this,” he said. “Being in the industry for over a decade has enriched us with perspectives and experiences that make our event stand out.”

Other notable winners at the tournament included Sanya Akindele, Dammy Oruwari, Lynda Obieze, Ankit Pir, Nitin Mehta, Kayode Oguntayo, Seyi Siwoku, Jagdish Jethvani, Pat Ozoemene, and Morenike Nedum.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

