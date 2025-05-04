Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani has stated that traditional leaders play a key role in the success of the non-kinetic approach in tackling insecurity in Kaduna State, by sharing intelligence with security agencies.

The governor also declared that Kaduna State is now one of the most peaceful sub-nationals in the country adding that there has not been any record of ethno-religious or communal clash in the last two years.

Mr Sani who spoke at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, where 23 vehicles were distributed to traditional leaders on Sunday, stressed that his administration holds the royal fathers in high esteem.

‘’They have been working day and night, sharing intelligence with security agents and ensuring that they are always close to our people at the community level and that is the reason why our non-kinetic approach towards addressing insecurity is working.

‘’Without the support of our traditional leaders, we would not have achieved security stability in Kaduna State. That is why today, we are not only supporting but encouraging you,’’ he said.

According to the governor, ‘’the vehicles are to motivate you because we cannot achieve much without synergy between the traditional institution, religious leaders, community leaders and the relevant security agencies in Kaduna State and the key to success is intelligence gathering and sharing.’’

Governor Sani who commended the House of Representatives Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas for facilitating the distribution of the vehicles, emphasised the need for synergy and collaboration amongst political office holders.

The governor recalled that when he was at the senate, he brought intervention worth over N20 billion to the state, adding that the Faculty of Engineering at the Kaduna State University will be more than N12 billion when completed.

‘’Despite the fact that we couldn’t complete it before we left the Senate, but one of the sons of Kaduna State, Deputy Governor of Central Bank, Mohammed Sani Abdullahi Dattijo, is working closely with the Right Honourable Speaker to ensure that the project is completed. That is the synergy we are talking about,’’ he added.

Governor Sani recalled that when the Speaker started distributing the first tranche of vehicles, he reminded him that he should extend the goodwill to every local government in Kaduna State.

‘’I’m happy that today, every local government is benefiting from the benevolence and support of the Right Honourable Speaker. That is governance. We have relegated politics,’’ he pointed out.

He further said that the House Speaker has been intervening in many areas on behalf of Kaduna State, especially in infrastructural development, health care, education and social development.

Speaking earlier, the House of Representatives Speaker, Mr Abbas said that the distribution of vehicles is part of a broader collaboration with the governor, which aims to strengthen the role of traditional rulers in peace building and governance.

“This event is a fulfilment of one of those discussions and shared commitments between myself and the governor to interact with, and provide tangible support to, our traditional leaders,” he said.

According to him, the vehicles were provided by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN), adding that the latest tranche marks the fourth phase of a wider distribution plan.

He added that a total of 23 vehicles have now been allocated, following an initial phase which was done during Ramadan, when vehicles were distributed to emirs, district heads, and senior traditional figures in Zaria.

“These vehicles are not just for ceremonial purposes,” Mr Abbas said, adding that “they are meant to serve as essential working tools vehicles to aid our traditional rulers in reaching every part of their chiefdoms and emirates. This is critical in helping them maintain peace and ensure security throughout Kaduna State.”

The speaker also announced that the initiative has been captured in the 2025 federal budget, with plans to extend vehicle support and renovation of palaces across all three senatorial districts in the state.

“Starting with the emirates covering 11 out of the 23 local government areas of Kaduna State, such renovation projects have already been initiated. Not less than 10 district heads and emirates have benefitted within the past year,” he revealed.

Mr Abbas further disclosed that the ongoing constitution amendment would include provisions to grant traditional rulers a formal role in Nigeria’s governance structure.

“I want to assure you that the National Assembly will do everything humanly possible to carve out a prominent role for our traditional rulers beginning from 2026,” he said

