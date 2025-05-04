The Kaduna State Chapter of Nigerian Labour Congress(NLC) has disclosed that it is enjoying a harmonious working relationship with the Governor Uba Sani administration.

The chairman of the congress, Ayuba Magaji Suleiman, made this known while reflecting on the recent Workers Day celebration which took place at the Murtala Muhammed Square, Kaduna.

The unionist said that Governor Sani is open-minded and extends ‘’goodwill to Kaduna State Workers, particularly, the leadership of the two labour centres (NLC/TUCN) and our affiliates.’’

The chairman recalled that Governor Sani had sponsored leaders of the two labour centres ‘’ to a seven day training workshop on ‘Sustainable Leadership Skills for Good Governance’ at the prestigious International Training Centre (ITC/ILO) of International Labour Organisation in Turin, Italy, from 15th to 22nd April, 2025.’’

According to Mr Suleiman, the governor also intervened when the Kaduna State Chapter of National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) and the Senior Staff Association of Electricity Workers (SSAEW) embarked on strike.

He recalled that the strike action had plunged the North West states of Kaduna, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara into darkness, owing to the decision of Kaduna Electricity management to disengage over 400 staff.

‘’The swift intervention of His Excellency, the Governor, brokered a deal and provided the platform for social dialogue that facilitated the amicable resolution of the industrial fracas,’’ he recalled.

The NLC chairman also recalled that staff of ‘’Kaduna State Water Corporation experienced almost three years of instability, turbulence and industrial disharmony, to the level that the Corporation was unable to pay their staff salaries for more than 11 months. ‘’

‘’The intervention of His Excellency, brought to an end the lingered situation, the Staff of the corporation are now reabsorbed into Kaduna State Civil Service Salary Payment Platform as agitated and demanded by their unions,’’ he added.

Mr Suleiman expressed gratitude for the release of the NUT Endwell Contribution and the reinstatement of head teachers as well as the administrative staff of SUBEB that were sacked by the previous administration in the state.

The chairman also referenced Governor Sani’s ‘’commitment towards the full implementation of Consequential Adjustment to the 2024 Minimum Wage in the State.’’

He equally commended the governor’s efforts in ensuring the regular payment of monthly pensions and retirement benefits to senior citizens that diligently served Kaduna State.

Mr Suleiman praised Governor Sani for the recent release of N3. 8 billion for the payment of death benefits and accrued rights under the Contributory Pension Scheme.

According to him, Governor Sani has disbursed a total of N10.4 billion in the two years of his administration.

