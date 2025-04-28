Governor Umar A Namadi, has approved the appointment of His Royal Highness, Najib Hussaini Adamu, the Emir of Kazaure, as the Jigawa State Amirul Hajj and leader of the Government delegation for the upcoming 2025 Hajj exercise.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the Jigawa State Government (SSG), Bala Ibrahim.

In addition to the Amirul Hajj, the Governor has also approved the appointment of the following individuals as members of the Amirul Hajj Team.

1. Yusuf Abdurrahman, Chief Imam of Hadejia Emirate

2. Lawan Ya’u Roni, Talban Kazaure

3. Mahmoud Yunusa, Sa’in Dutse

4. Adamu Dauda Zakar, Durbin Hadejia.

The statement said the appointments were made in recognition of their distinguished records of hard work, commitment, patriotism, trustworthiness, and piety.

In congratulating the new appointees, the SSG urged them to embody these qualities as they undertake their important responsibilities, reinforcing the trust placed in them by the Government and the people of Jigawa State.

According to the statement, the Amirul Hajj Team is expected to work hand in hand with the Jigawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board and other relevant bodies at the State, Federal, and International levels to ensure efficient and effective Hajj operations. All the appointments are effective immediately.

Responding to the development, the Director General of the State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Umar Labbo, commended Governor Namadi for the appointments.

Mr Labbo said the board will work with the Amirul Hajj for the success of the Hajj operation.

