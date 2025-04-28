The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has directed banks to immediately identify and close any FIRS tax and levy collection accounts not authorised under the TaxPro Max system.
The TaxPro Max is a homegrown tax administration platform that facilitates tax-related activities, including registration, filing, payment issuance of tax clearance certificates, among others.
A public notice signed by the FIRS chairman, Zacch Adedeji and made available to newsmen by his Special Adviser on Media, Dare Adekanmbi, said the decision was part of the ongoing efforts to boost efficiency and transparency in tax collection as well as ensure uniformity and seamless reconciliation of tax payments.
Titled “Directive to Close Unauthorised FIRS Tax Collection Accounts,” the public notice said, “effectively immediately, all tax and levy collections on behalf of FIRS must be processed exclusively pursuant to an assessment raised on the TaxPro Max platform.”
|
“All banks participating in the FIRS Collection, Remittance and Reconciliation Scheme are hereby advised to comply with this directive within the stipulated period.
“We count on your cooperation to ensure a smooth transition to this centralised system, thereby contributing to a more transparent and efficient tax collection process,” the statement said.
The statement urged taxpayers and other stakeholders to reach out to the Revenue Accounting and Refund Department (RAAD) in FIRS for any clarifications or support regarding the directive.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999