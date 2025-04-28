The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has directed banks to immediately identify and close any FIRS tax and levy collection accounts not authorised under the TaxPro Max system.

The TaxPro Max is a homegrown tax administration platform that facilitates tax-related activities, including registration, filing, payment issuance of tax clearance certificates, among others.

A public notice signed by the FIRS chairman, Zacch Adedeji and made available to newsmen by his Special Adviser on Media, Dare Adekanmbi, said the decision was part of the ongoing efforts to boost efficiency and transparency in tax collection as well as ensure uniformity and seamless reconciliation of tax payments.

Titled “Directive to Close Unauthorised FIRS Tax Collection Accounts,” the public notice said, “effectively immediately, all tax and levy collections on behalf of FIRS must be processed exclusively pursuant to an assessment raised on the TaxPro Max platform.”

“All banks participating in the FIRS Collection, Remittance and Reconciliation Scheme are hereby advised to comply with this directive within the stipulated period.

“We count on your cooperation to ensure a smooth transition to this centralised system, thereby contributing to a more transparent and efficient tax collection process,” the statement said.

The statement urged taxpayers and other stakeholders to reach out to the Revenue Accounting and Refund Department (RAAD) in FIRS for any clarifications or support regarding the directive.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

