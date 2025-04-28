Whether you’re looking to refine your business model, expand your customer base or learn practical skills for long-term success, this retreat is designed to provide you with the tools and support you need to scale your business with confidence.
Throughout the day, you will have access to expert-led sessions, hands-on workshops and interactive discussions covering topics such as:
- Scaling your operations sustainably
- Optimizing marketing and sales strategies for growth
- Building effective leadership teams
- Funding options and financial management
- Navigating challenges in the global market
What’s Included:
- Full access to all sessions, workshops and panels
- Networking opportunities with industry leaders and like-minded entrepreneurs
- A catered lunch and refreshments throughout the day
- An opportunity for post-retreat mentoring
Please register:
https://forms.gle/QCqSxMgrp1d4naUv7
https://forms.gle/7Ybx2ykBv4iXntaG8
|
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999