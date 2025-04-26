Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda has assured a Belgian non-profit organisation, REVIVE Foundation of his administration’s total commitment to a new healthcare partnership aimed at enhancing medical services across Katsina State.

The governor gave this assurance while receiving a delegation from the Foundation during a courtesy visit to his office in Katsina.

Governor Radda expressed profound gratitude for the Foundation’s expertise and support, saying, “I want to sincerely thank all of you for thinking of us and for choosing to collaborate with us in a way that brings happiness and relief to our people. Your presence here and the support you bring mean a lot to us. Happiness, after all, grows when it is shared—and we are eager to learn from your experience.”

The Governor continued, noting, “We look forward to receiving your report. I know from past engagements that you’re always thorough. Please be specific in outlining what role you’d like the state government to play. Once that is made clear, we will do everything within our power to meet our obligations before your mission officially begins.”

“We are ready and willing to cooperate fully. Our government will provide an enabling environment that allows you to work efficiently and comfortably,” Mr Radda assured.

On behalf of the government, and the people of Katsina State, the Governor thank the Foundation for their commitment.

Ms Maimuna Diallo, facilitator of the REVIVE Foundation, explained that the organisation has been active in more than eight African countries over the past 11 years. She outlined their mission to provide critical medical support including surgical interventions, diagnostic services, breast cancer awareness, and medical outreach programmes.

“We chose to come to Katsina this April to assess and support your General Hospitals. So far, everything has gone smoothly. We’ve visited three General Hospitals, and we’ve been warmly welcomed at every step,” Ms Diallo disclosed.

Ms Diallo also noted that the Foundation has identified the General Hospital that suited her intervention.

The Commissioner for Health, Musa Adamu Funtua, reported that the REVIVE team had already visited several general hospitals in the state and expressed appreciation for being selected as beneficiaries of the Foundation’s intervention.

The delegation included Dr Deguelle Herman, President of REVIVE, Mr Owen and Mr Zeres Smart, members of the REVIVE Team, and Dr Thibault.

The partnership is expected to significantly improve healthcare access, particularly in underserved communities across the State, according to a statement by Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, spokesperson to the Governor of Katsina State.

