The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has praised Governor Dauda Lawal for his commitment to providing counterpart funding to benefit the people of Zamfara State.

On Wednesday, the UNDP launched the Northwest Prevention Facility Project at the Garba Nadama Hall in the State Secretariat, Gusau, Zamfara capital

A statement by the spokesperson of the Zamfara Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, revealed that the project includes distributing irrigation equipment to 300 farmers carefully selected based on their needs.

The statement added that 1,000 entrepreneurs would receive a start-up capital of N150,000 each, aiming to transform their business ideas into thriving enterprises across Zamfara State.

In his remark, Governor Dauda Lawal restated that upon his assumption of office, his administration initiated several empowerment programs and created opportunities to achieve his rescue mission agenda.

“These initiatives are not isolated efforts. Part of our broader vision for a prosperous Zamfara State is to engage development partners to address our numerous socio-economic challenges.

“Many poverty reduction programmes introduced by this administration have impacted the lives of thousands of our citizens. Our administration’s commitment to poverty alleviation is unwavering. We shall continue leveraging strategic partnerships with the UNDP and other donor groups to create sustainable pathways to lift our people out of poverty.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“From the inception of this program, I made it clear that a transparent and inclusive selection process shall be the yardstick of choice of beneficiaries. The beneficiaries, therefore, were drawn from towns and villages such as Sankalawa, Furfuri, Karal, Gusau, and Bungudu.

“I have consistently emphasized that economic empowerment must be inclusive under our purview, leaving no community behind. That is why I insisted on the equitable distribution of opportunities across all local government areas.

“Equally, comprehensive training programmes were held for all beneficiaries of Irrigation farming and SMEs. We firmly believe that providing resources without knowledge could limit the sustainable impact the programme aims to achieve.”

Governor Lawal further extended gratitude to the United Nations Development Programme for believing in his administration’s shared vision for development. “To the beneficiaries, I charge you to utilize these resources responsibly. The faith I have placed in you must be justified.

“With these remarks, it is my honour to officially flag off the distribution of irrigation inputs to 300 beneficiaries and disbursement of start-up capital of N150,000.00 to 1,000 entrepreneurs.”

Earlier, the Head of the Office of UNDP Northwest Nigeria, Ashraf Usman, expressed that the effectiveness, desire, and determination of the Zamfara State Government are evident to all, which is crucial for the partnership.

“Thank you, Your Excellency. These are the reasons why we are here. Congratulations to you for supporting such a large number of people. Thank you for sitting idly and setting an example for other state governments in providing counterparts funding. Thank you for your leadership.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

