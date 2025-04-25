Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has paid a special visit to the Nigerian Air Force Component of Operation Fansan Yamma in Katsina State, where he praised the Air Force’s crucial contributions to regional security efforts.

During the visit, Governor Radda expressed his deep appreciation for the Air Force’s accomplishments in combating insecurity particularly in the Northwest geopolitical zone.

“I visited the base to appreciate the Nigerian Air Force for all the successes achieved in the fight against banditry not only in Katsina State but the entire Northwest,” stated Governor Radda.

“I recognise the courage, determination and sacrifices being made by the officers and men of the Nigerian Air Force. I also acknowledge the leading role that the NAF is playing for other security agencies to have favourable ground to operate especially as many of the bandits’ enclaves are difficult to reach by the ground forces,” the Governor emphasized.

Governor Radda who doubles as the Chairman of Northwest Governors’ Forum, stated that the weapon which the bandits fear the most is aircraft which shows that the air operations are very successful in the fight against banditry.

Impressed by the facilities at the base, Governor Radda noted, “I also expressed my delight at the level of infrastructural developments I noticed during the visit signifying the NAF commitments in making Katsina State safer.”

Mr Radda further assured the officers of his administration’s commitment to solve their electricity challenges with a view to creating favourable atmosphere for them to continue their sacrifices for the nation.

Responding, Commander of the Air Component of the operation, Ibrahim Garba Jibia described the visit as a reflection of the Governor’s commitment to security of lives and properties of the people living in Katsina State.

“This visit is indeed a morale booster to not only the Air Component but to the entire men and women at the frontline fighting the various forms of security threats confronting our dear nation,” Mr Jibia, an air commodore stated.

Mr Jibia assured that the force remained focused on its mission objectives in line with the command philosophy of the Chief of the Air Staff, Hassan Bala Abubakar, an Air Marshal.

