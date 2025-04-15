Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has stated that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would continue to dominate state and that very soon Kaduna will become a one-party state.

Governor Sani who spoke on Monday during the distribution of empowerment materials in Zaria by the Speaker of House of Representatives Tajuddeen Abbas, argued that the defection of key members of opposition political parties to APC ‘’is a good sign that shows that we are doing something that is positive; we are carrying everyone along in Kaduna State.’’

The governor disclosed that about four members of the House of Representatives from the opposition parties decamped to APC, adding that members of the Kaduna State House of Assembly from different zones have also decamped to the party.

During the event, the speaker, distributed 117 vehicles, comprising 20 Hilux; two ambulances; twenty 18-seater buses; 50 Sharon vehicles, and 25 sedan/saloon cars (Golf, corolla & peugeot (406), while 200 tricycles, popularly known as Keke NAPEP, and 1,000 motorcycles were given to various beneficiaries in Zaria constituency. Mr Abbas represents the constituency in the House of Representatives.

Speaking during the event, Governor Sani heaped praises on Mr Abbas, saying that Kaduna State and indeed the entire country is proud of his stewardship. He added that the laudable projects that he attracted to the state had his blessings.

The governor said that since Mr Abbas became speaker, ‘’he has been able to bring many people-oriented projects to Zaria and other parts of the state, and I am happy about that.”

According to him, the speaker has brought developments in the education, healthcare and agricultural sectors, including infrastructural development to Kaduna State.

He said that Mr Abbas ‘’is not not only focusing on Zaria, being his constituency, he has touched lives of other people who are not even from his constituency, particularly those from Kaduna North Senatorial Zone.’’

“Today, we are here to witness one of the major achievements of the Rt Hon Speaker, by distributing to the people who are deserving in this very constituency. However, what we are witnessing today is not only about Zaria Local Government, all the seven local government areas of zone one from this support and intervention by the Hon Speaker.

“He is working closely with our government and he has been the pillar not only for Kaduna State Government, but for also Mr President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I met Mr President recently and he told me that he is pleased with the way the Hon Speaker is piloting the affairs of the House of Representatives, and I can say that all of us that had at one time been in the National Assembly are proud of what he is doing at the level of House of Representatives.’’

“All those talking about the speaker, let me assure you that Insha Allah, he will make history by being speaker twice. We are together; we will continue to work together for the betterment of Kaduna State. All we are after is the progress of Kaduna State,’’ he added.

Governor Sani declared that “with what we have seen here today, APC will continue to dominate Kaduna State. In the next few months, we will be running a one party state in Kaduna.”

In his address, Mr Abbas thanked his constituents for their continued support, noting that he would continue to do his best to attract people-oriented projects to them.

Reflecting on his journey to become speaker, Mr Abbas said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was number one on the list of those who supported him despite not knowing him personally.

“The President gave me his support based on his conviction from what he read and heard about me. He never met me before supporting me. Different names were submitted to him, but he chose to support me because he was convinced by my credentials,” he said.

Mr Abbas further asked his constituents to support and pray for the president to succeed.

The speaker added that the next major person to support him against all odds was the current Governor of Kaduna State, Mr Sani, whom he described as a key figure that supported him through thick and thin.

“Governor Uba Sani supported me at a time when most officials of the past administration in Kaduna State did not support me. He declared his support for me even before he took the oath of office, and ensured he kept to his words after swearing-in.

Mr Abbas disclosed that he vowed during the Kaduna State APC caucus meeting last year, that ‘’nothing will separate me and Governor Uba Sani no matter what, come rain, come sunshine, I will be the last man standing for him.

“We are pleased with his style of governance and leadership qualities, and we will support him unconditionally. I make bold to say that my constituents and I are behind our governor and wish him the best. We are his supporters today; we’ll be his supporters tomorrow and beyond. Nothing will come between us Insha Allah.

“By 2027, Governor Uba Sani will see the kind of support we have for him. We will mobilise our people in Zaria and the entire Kaduna State for him,” the speaker said.

