In a deeply touching and emotion-ladden atmosphere, Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda displayed profound love and spiritual devotion following the passing of his beloved mother.

The nonegenarian passed away while he was abroad, adding a poignant layer to his grief. Upon his return to Nigeria today, Governor Radda made an immediate visit to his mother’s graveside, where he sat humbly before her resting place, pouring his heart out in heartfelt dua.

With tears and reverence, the governor beseeched Allah (SWT) to forgive her shortcomings, grant her mercy, and elevate her to the highest ranks of Jannatul Firdaus.

This moving scene was captured in two evocative shots sent to PREMIUM TIMES by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed.

The emotive moment which blended sorrow, faith, and a son’s undying love for his beloved mother, left a lasting impression on all who witnessed it on Monday.

