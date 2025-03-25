In a deeply touching and emotion-ladden atmosphere, Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda displayed profound love and spiritual devotion following the passing of his beloved mother.
The nonegenarian passed away while he was abroad, adding a poignant layer to his grief. Upon his return to Nigeria today, Governor Radda made an immediate visit to his mother’s graveside, where he sat humbly before her resting place, pouring his heart out in heartfelt dua.
With tears and reverence, the governor beseeched Allah (SWT) to forgive her shortcomings, grant her mercy, and elevate her to the highest ranks of Jannatul Firdaus.
This moving scene was captured in two evocative shots sent to PREMIUM TIMES by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed.
|
The emotive moment which blended sorrow, faith, and a son’s undying love for his beloved mother, left a lasting impression on all who witnessed it on Monday.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999