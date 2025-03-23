The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda has lost his mother, aged 93. A statement by Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Katsina State disclosed this on Sunday.

The statement read: “With profound sadness, the Government of Katsina State announces the passing of Hajiya Safara’u Umaru Baribari, the beloved mother of Governor Dikko Umaru Radda.

“Hajiya Safara’u departed this world last night at the blessed age of 93. She was a woman of remarkable strength and dignity with wisdom flowed from decades of lived experience.

“Beyond being the mother of Governor Radda, Hajiya Safara’u nurtured generations of leaders and community pillars. Her children include the current Village Head of Radda, Alhaji Kabir Umar Radda, and Hajiya Hauwa Umar Radda, former wife of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua.

“A true Fulani matriarch, Hajiya Safara’u leaves behind a legacy that reaches far beyond her immediate family. Her values of integrity, perseverance, and community service continue to inspire all who knew her.

“Members of the public are thereby informed that the late matriarch will be laid to rest today by 4:00 PM in Radda Village, Katsina.

“We offer our deepest condolences and pray that Allah grants Hajiya Safara’u eternal peace in Jannatul Firdaus.”

