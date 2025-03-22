Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has extolled Katsina-born police officer, Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, on his elevation from the rank of a Commissioner of Police to an Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 12, Bauchi.

Mr Aliyu, an indigene of Rimi Local Government Area of Katsina State, was formerly the Commissioner of Police at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters Abuja, where he served as the Force Quarter Master (FQM) before his recent promotion.

In his congratulatory message, Governor Radda linked AIG Aliyu’s promotion to his exemplary service, dedication, and commitment to maintaining law and order throughout his distinguished career in the Nigeria Police Force.

The governor emphasised that Mr Aliyu’s promotion brings honour not only to himself and his family but to the entire Katsina State.

He expressed confidence that Mr Aliyu would bring his wealth of experience and strategic leadership to bear in his new role as he oversees security operations across Zone 12.

Mr Radda on behalf of the government and the people of Katsina State, wished Mr Aliyu success and prayed for divine guidance as he takes on the responsibilities of his elevated rank.

