His name is John Onoja Attah, the uncompromising commander of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps special mining marshals who consistently rejects mouth-watering bribe monies from illegal miners. There have been reports of illegal miners offering inducements to officers to make them look the other way while they engaged in their illicit dealings.

Not once but many times, Mr Onoja, who leads the special mining marshals team, has refused begging opportunities that would have made him rich but at the expense of the Nigerian government.

To commemorate one year since the outfit was commissioned, the trio of NSCDC Commandant General, Dr Abubakar Ahmed Audi, Interior minister, Mr Tunji Ojo and Solid Mineral Development Minister, Mr Dele Alake attended a press conference which was organised to give the scorecard of the mining marshals.

Mr John Onoja Attah was the reference that dominated the briefing as his character, resilience and sheer patriotism were the fulcrum that summarized what would be adjudged as the sparkling success of the marshals.

Mr Alake opened the floodgate of praises of Mr Onoja’s dexterity when he attributed the success of the special mining marshals as directly connected to the professional performance and patriotic zeal of its commander, ACC Attah Onoja. His choice by the Commandant -General, Dr Audi is spot on. Onoja has lived up to the responsibility of his office by turning the vision to his mission and breathing life to a combat system that has projected strategic conception, meticulous planning, bravely calibrated execution of campaigns as the distinctive modus operandi of the MM, Mr Alake emphasized.

However, as the saying goes, the reward of success is more work. As Mr Alake challenged him to brace up for more difficult tasks in the months ahead as we consolidate our operations and flush more illegal miners from the sites to the jails.

When asked what fueled his patriotic zeal despite the enticing offers from illegal miners, ACC John Onoja Attah responded:

“In life, your values and social philosophy shape your disposition. We are driven by the impact we can create through sacrifice and patriotism when given the opportunity. To us, character holds greater significance than illicit wealth in leaving lasting footprints on the sands of history.”

It is this mindset that has helped to reveve up Nigeria ‘s revenue fortune in the mining sector .

Over the past year, the Mining Marshals (MM) have made significant strides in combating illegal mining, demonstrating a clear shift in strategy. Their efforts have led to the arrest of 327 illegal miners, with prosecutions currently underway across various courts. Beyond arrests, the MM has played a crucial role in restoring mining sites to their rightful owners, many of whom had been displaced for over a decade by illegal operators.

One of the most notable interventions was the clearance operation at Mining Lease 19325 in Jagula, Kogi State, where over 3,000 illegal miners were forcefully evicted. The site, legally owned by North South Extractive Industries Limited since 2016, had been inaccessible to its rightful owners due to threats from illegal operators.

Since then, the MM has replicated this success at several other sites, including Ganan Mining Limited (ML 56757) in Kuje, FCT; Jinloys Nigeria Limited (QL 22284) in Umunneochi, Abia State; and Orbit Exploration & Natural Products Limited (ML 772) in Ankpa, Kogi State. In total, the MM has recovered over 98 sites within the past year, enabling many legitimate license holders to return to operations. This resurgence in lawful mining activities is expected to boost government revenue through increased royalties and contributions from the solid minerals sector.

To further consolidate these gains, the MM has identified 457 suspected illegal mining sites across the country, significantly improving intelligence gathering and monitoring of illegal activities. Recognizing the importance of sustained enforcement, the MM continues to train new recruits and officers, enhancing their combat readiness, field awareness, and operational capacity, even in the most challenging terrains.

Beyond manpower, technology has become a key component of MM’s strategy. The agency now deploys miniature robots and drones for real-time surveillance, allowing for better intelligence gathering and precision targeting. Additionally, advanced communication tools have been introduced to help differentiate unarmed civilians from armed bandits, ensuring that operations remain focused on the true perpetrators of illegal mining.

With these measures in place, the MM has not only strengthened enforcement but also restored confidence among legitimate miners, paving the way for a more secure and productive mining sector in Nigeria.

The remarkable achievements of the Mining Marshals (MM) must be viewed against the backdrop of significant logistical challenges. Operating under severe constraints, the MM has nonetheless demonstrated patriotic zeal and professional dexterity, proving its resilience in securing Nigeria’s solid mineral resources.

However, with the 2025 Appropriation Act, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Assembly have allocated a budget that aligns with the Ministry’s vast responsibilities. This funding will enable the full equipping of the MM and Mines Surveillance teams, ensuring they have the necessary logistics for rapid response, combat readiness, and expanded operational coverage.

In the past year, the MM conducted direct engagements across 10 states, including Niger, Kogi, Nasarawa, Akwa Ibom, Ondo, Kaduna, Enugu, Abia, Kwara, and the Federal Capital Territory. Moving forward, these operations will be strengthened nationwide to enforce compliance and secure the country’s mineral resources.

Additionally, with the judiciary demonstrating remarkable efficiency in prosecuting illegal mining cases, the MM will focus on securing convictions for the 327 individuals currently facing trial. This is expected to enhance deterrence and promote legal compliance within the sector.

To further fortify the security framework, the Federal Executive Council has approved the deployment of satellite technology to enhance surveillance. For the first time, Nigeria will have both air and ground coverage dedicated to securing the solid minerals sector.

Beyond enforcement, the government is also prioritizing non-kinetic strategies. Initiatives will be launched to strengthen collaboration with artisanal miners, encouraging them to register as cooperatives, thereby fostering a more structured and compliant mining environment.

With Assistant Corp Commandant John Onoja Attah—Nigeria is set to usher in a new era of security, compliance, and sustainable development in the solid minerals sector.

· Mr Abdul Ben, a journalist and analyst, writes from Karu, Abuja

