Governor Dauda Lawal has approved the appointment of three qualified indigenes to head key national programmes in Zamfara State.

Announcing the appointments, the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada said the move is aimed at strengthening collaboration with the Federal Government for effective implementation of national social development initiatives.

According to the announcement, Mr Abdullahi Umar was appointed as the State Coordinator, Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP 2.0).

NJFP is a flagship initiative of the federal government, coordinated by the office of the Vice President. It is implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) with funding support from the European Union. The programme is designed to equip Nigerians with the skills, mentorship, and opportunities they need to build lasting careers.

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Similarly, Governor Lawal appointed Aliyu Manir Mayana as the State Programme Manager for N-Power. He also appointed Hauwau Barau Suleman as the State Programme Manager for Grant for Vulnerable Group (GVG).

Both N-Power and GVG are part of the components of the National Social Investment Programmes. N-Power focuses on youth empowerment and job creation, while GVG provides cash grants to the poorest and vulnerable Nigerians.

Mr Umar, has vast experience in both the public and private sectors. He has served in various capacities, including as Data Management Officer at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and as Zonal Financial and Admin Officer at Pathfinder International, among others. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Accounting and Auditing from Kaduna Polytechnic.

Mr Mayana graduated with a degree in Islamic Studies from Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto in 2010. He has over a decade of experience working in the Social Department of the Gusau Local Government Council.

Ms Suleman holds a degree in Computer Science (Education) from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. She also has extensive field experience in humanitarian service delivery.

Governor Lawal charged the appointees to discharge their duties with dedication, transparency, and integrity to ensure the seamless implementation of their respective programs in the state.