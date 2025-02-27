Ousted Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa addressing assembly Correspondents at the complex on Thursday

Mudashiru Obasa returned to the Lagos Assembly complex on Thursday, the first time since his removal as Speaker last month, and claimed he was still the Speaker

Mr Obasa, who filed a suit in court to challenge his removal, also claimed he was never removed from office.

He said that he had returned to the assembly to take charge, an indication he now has the support of powerful politicians in the state, most of whom are loyal to President Bola Tinubu who has refused to publicly comment on the Lagos assembly crisis.

Mr Obasa spoke with reporters shortly after he arrived at the assembly complex with some security personnel on Thursday.

The majority of the Lagos lawmakers boycotted the assembly complex on Thursday and refused to meet with Mr Obasa.

The visit was Mr Obasa’s first appearance at the complex since his colleagues removed him in January over alleged misconduct and financial impropriety.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how two-third members of the 30-member Lagos Assembly voted to remove him from office while he was outside the country.

Since he returned to Nigeria, he has rejected his removal and vowed to return to office as speaker.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He returned on a day the security details of Mojisola Meranda, who was elected by the lawmakers immediately after Mr Obasa’s removal, were withdrawn.

Victor Ganzalo, Mr Meranda’s media aide, who confirmed the withdrawal of his principal’s security aides in a statement, also said all personnel providing security at the assembly complex had been withdrawn.

Mr Obasa told assembly correspondents that his security details had been restored and that he was back to his position as speaker.

He said: “I have resumed and I still remain the Speaker of the Assembly; I was never removed.

“Impeachment or removal is democratic and constitutional, but in doing that, you must follow the due process.

“I am not against my removal. I am a democrat but If the process had been fair, then I would not have gone against it.”

When asked why he was returning to the assembly when he had filed a suit challenging his removal in court, Mr Obasa said there was no such suit in court.

Mr Obasa said he was back at the assembly not to take revenge or victimise any lawmaker.

He described Lagos lawmakers as great colleagues, committed to the progress of the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

