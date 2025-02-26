Governor Uba Sani has unveiled the Inclusive Business Strategy Document to enable economic growth and translate to widespread opportunities.

The unveiling was done at a business breakfast event which was organised by the Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA) on Wednesday where a cross-section of the business community and senior government officials had an interface.

The document which is the first of its kind in Nigeria, is a comprehensive roadmap designed to integrate low income communities into the economic value chain, foster gender equality, and create sustainable livelihoods.

Mr Sani was represented at the event by the Deputy Governor, Hadiza Balarabe. In her remark, the deputy governor noted that ‘’the Inclusive Business Strategy is more than just a policy framework; it is a roadmap to shared prosperity.’’

According to her, the document aligns with the Kaduna State Development Plan and its 2025 budget, adding that ‘’ it underscores our resolve to drive inclusive development, economic diversification, and human capital growth.’’

The deputy governor argued that ‘’through this strategy, we affirm a fundamental principle: economic growth must be for all, and not just a privileged few.’’

She described Kaduna State as a hub of economic potential, which boasts of a thriving agricultural sector, a growing manufacturing base, as well as investments in technology and renewable energy.

Mrs Balarabe pointed out that ‘’ in Kaduna State, we understand that economic growth must be equitable; it must include the marginalised and empower the underserved.”

She added: ‘’This is not just a moral imperative but a pragmatic one, as inclusive business strategies pave the way for innovation, resilience, and social cohesion.

‘’Each of us plays a pivotal role in ensuring that our local economies flourish and that prosperity is widely shared among our citizens’’.

In his welcome address, the Executive Secretary of KADIPA, Sadiq Mohammed, said that Kaduna State is blessed with abundant resources and vibrant human capital.

‘’However, like many developing regions, we face the challenge of ensuring that economic growth translates into widespread opportunities for all—especially for marginalised communities, women, youth, and people with disabilities in business,’’ he added.

The Executive Secretary said the Inclusive Business Strategy will leverage innovative business models, strategic partnerships, and financing mechanisms, aimed at unlocking ‘’the untapped potential of our people and industries.’’

According to him, the Business Breakfast offered ‘’an opportunity for all of us—government leaders, business innovators, development partners, and community stakeholders—to collaborate, align our goals, and lay the foundation for a thriving ecosystem of inclusive businesses in Kaduna State.’’

