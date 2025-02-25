Former Governor of Kaduna State Nasir El-Rufai has said he is no longer a friend of his successor, Uba Sani.

Mr El-Rufai stated this in an interview with Arise TV on Monday. It was his first media interview since he left office in 2023.

Governor Sani was Mr El-Rufai’s political adviser when the latter served his first term as governor between 2015 and 2019.

Mr El-Rufai then supported Mr Sani to replace Shehu Sani as the senator for the Kaduna Central district in 2019, before also supporting Mr Uba Sani in succeeding him in 2023.

No longer friends

In his Monday interview, Mr El-Rufai said the Kaduna governor was being used to fight him by Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser.

“Uba Sani has been my friend for many many years, but not anymore, because the concept of friendship is to be there for you when you need them the most. Uba Sani and Ribadu used to be my friends. But I think something happened. Not anymore.”

When asked if he is still relevant in Kaduna politics, Mr El-Rufai said time shall tell.

“If I am relevant in Kaduna State or not? Well, we will see who is more relevant when the time comes.”

On the investigation of his administration by the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Mr El-Rufai said nothing was found against him.

“I read the report of the Kaduna State Assembly that so so billions were siphoned. They did not state from where to where, money cannot just disappear. I told all my commissioners to calm down. We have been invited by ICPC, they found nothing yet. The EFCC has also done their investigation and nothing was discovered,” he said.

