The Jigawa State and Local Governments Contributory Pension Scheme Board has commenced disbursement of N733,517,011.13 as terminal and death benefits to 281 retirees and relatives of the deceased Civil Servants.

The Executive Secretary of the Board, Bilyaminu Shitu Aminu, made this known while addressing the beneficiaries at the Pension House in Dutse.

The Executive Secretary explained that the payment includes gratuities, death benefits and death pension balance.

According to him, the 281 workers were the staff of state service, local government Councils and local education authorities who voluntarily retired or reached retirement age as well as those who died in active service.

Mr Aminu explained that N542,017,148.60 will be paid to 208 staff that had retired from service, while N144,159,513.19 would be disbursed to the 47 relatives of those that died in active service.

He said the last batch was beneficiaries of 26 retirees who retired from service and started receiving monthly pension but died before reaching their minimum period of five years after retirement. These people were paid N47,340,349.34million.

The Executive Secretary explained that the state had one of the best pension policies in the country because it was up-to-date in its payment of entitlements to its retirees, including those that died in active service.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Aminu also disclosed that the scheme was up-to-date in the payment of monthly allowances to all retired civil servants across the state.

He said this significant milestone reflects the state government’s commitment to the welfare of its retirees and the importance of ensuring financial security for those who have served the State.

The disbursement ceremony, held at the Jigawa State Pension Scheme Board headquarters in Dutse, is part of the ongoing efforts to honor the hard work and dedication of civil servants upon their retirement. The funds will provide much-needed support to the retirees, helping them to transition to post-service life with dignity and stability.

During the ceremony, the Executive Secretary expressed gratitude to Governor Umar A Namadi for his unwavering support.

The beneficiaries, who have faithfully served in various capacities across the state and local government, expressed their gratitude for the timely release of funds. They noted that the prompt payment of their benefits will enable them to meet their financial obligations and enhance their quality of life in retirement.

Moving forward, the Jigawa State and Local Government Contributory Pension Scheme Board remains committed to ensuring timely and efficient management of pension funds and looks forward to further innovations aimed at improving the welfare of its pensioners.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

