A security expert, Sani Kukasheka Usman has proposed a total overhaul of the Northwest region’s public safety approach to address its security challenges. Mr Kukasheka, a retired brigadier- general of the Nigerian Army and former Director of Army Public Relations made the recommendation at a two-day retreat for Katsina State government officials and security experts in Kaduna. The event was organised by the Katsina State Government.

Mr stressed the need for a shift beyond traditional security measures. According to him, “Katsina State, like many others in the northwest, faces severe security challenges, including banditry, kidnapping, and herder-farmer conflicts.

“These issues threaten governance, economic growth, and social stability. Addressing them requires a blend of security operations, peacebuilding strategies, and conflict management mechanisms.”

While commending the recent initiatives of Governor Dikko Umaru Radda’s administration, which includes the establishment of a community watch corps and a dedicated security ministry, Mr Kukasheka stressed that there is need for a broader strategy. “We need to move beyond just policing. We need economic programmes that give young people alternatives to crime. We need traditional leaders and religious groups at the table. And we need intelligence gathering that helps us stay ahead of threats,” he suggested.

Mr Kukasheka defined security as encompassing more than just military force, noting the importance of good governance, opportunity creation, and collaborative solutions. “Security isn’t just about guns and guards. It’s about good governance. It’s about giving people hope and opportunities. And most importantly, it’s about bringing everyone together to find solutions that last.”

In a subsequent session, former Minister of Information, Frank Nweke II while calling for a transformative leadership culture in Katsina State said, “Any kind of leadership that does not improve the human condition is not leadership—it is simply occupying a seat.”

Drawing inspiration from one of Nigeria’s most celebrated public servants, late Dr Dora Akunyili, the former minister praised her transformative leadership at NAFDAC – from a corruption-riddled agency into a respected institution that saved countless lives from fake drugs.

Mr Nweke urged Katsina State officials to prioritise public interest above all else. “Dr Akunyili didn’t just manage NAFDAC—she revolutionised it. She fired corrupt officials. She strengthened enforcement. She built partnerships. Most importantly, she showed that transformation is possible when leaders put public interest first,” he said.

Addressing the challenges facing Katsina State, Mr Nweke identified corruption, resistance to change, and poor motivation as significant obstacles. According to him, “These aren’t just words on a page. They’re roadblocks keeping our children from quality education, our families from decent healthcare, our communities from basic security.”

He proposed a five-point plan with focus on integrity in decision-making, leading by example, empowering staff through training, using data-driven policy, and breaking down departmental silos.

The two-day retreat which took place between Thursday, 20th February and Friday, 21st February, aimed to equip top-level executive members of the Katsina State Government with strategies for addressing the state’s pressing challenges.

