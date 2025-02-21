The National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) has given an update on the crude oil spill at SPDC 16” Nun River-Kolo Creek pipeline, Obololi community in Southern Ijaw local government area (LGA) of Bayelsa State. The Agency provided the update through a press release issued by its Director General/Chief Executive Officer, Chukwuemeka Woke. Here is full text of the statement for the record:
CRUDE OIL SPILL FROM SHELL PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT COMPANY (SPDC) 16″ NUN RIVER-KOLO CREEK PIPELINE AT OBOLOLI COMMUNITY IN SOUTHERN IJAW LGA, BAYELSA STATE
The Agency received a report on Monday, February 17, 2025 of a crude oil spill from Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) 16″ Nun River-Kolo creek pipeline at Obololi community in Southern Ijaw LGA, Bayelsa State.
Following the receipt of the report as the lead Agency on all matters related to oil spill incidents in Nigeria, the Agency convened and held a Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) to the incident area on Tuesday, February 18, 2025.
|
The JIV was led by the Agency, and the investigation team comprised relevant stakeholders including SPDC (the operator), the Bayelsa State Ministry of Environment, and the Community to establish the indices around the incident and recommend necessary regulatory compliance actions to mitigate it.
i. The cause of the spill is unknown because the suspected leak point/pipeline is submerged in the water implying that the JIV is inconclusive;
ii. SPDC is preparing a coffer dam to enable the team get access to the spill point,
iii. Containment of the spill area have been completed;
iv. Temporary storage tanks are in transit to the spill location; and
v. Recovery of free phase oil will commence on Friday, February 21, 2025.
The Agency is actively monitoring the ongoing response and continuously evaluating the situation to ensure that appropriate response actions are deployed accordingly.
The Agency will provide further details as events unfold.
Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke, FNSE
Director General/Chief Executive
National Oil Spill Detective and Response Agency
