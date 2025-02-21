In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

All thanks and praise are due to Allah, from Whom we seek help and forgiveness. We seek refuge with Allah from the evils of ourselves and the evil consequences of our deeds. Whoever Allah guides will never be misled and whoever strays from Him will never find a guide. I bear witness that there is no god except Allah. Likewise, I bear witness that Muhammad (Peace be upon him) is the servant and the Messenger of Allah.

Dear brothers and sisters! Indeed the noble month of Ramadan is a time for spiritual reflection, fasting, and deepening our connection with Allah Almighty. But it’s also a time for immense generosity and compassion. Sadaqah, voluntary charity, becomes even more important during this sacred period. Ramadan teaches us to be generous not just with money but with our actions and words. Every little bit of kindness counts, and it’s a way to make the world a better place to live.

In Ramadan, giving Sadaqah is really important. It’s a time when Muslims do a lot of good things like fasting and praying, but also giving to others. Sadaqah means helping out by giving money or doing kind things without expecting anything back.

During Ramadan, doing these kinds of things is even more special because it helps bring people together and makes everyone feel good. The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) taught that being generous is very important, especially during Ramadan. So, Sadaqah is not just about giving money; it’s about doing any good thing that can help someone else. It’s a big part of what makes Ramadan a special month for Muslims, showing kindness and helping those who need it.

Respected brothers and sisters! The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) was known for his generosity, benevolence, magnanimity, and liberality. These attributes have slightly different meanings:

1. Benevolence (Karam): Scholars say that is to spend cheerfully in what is important and useful. They also call it courage and the opposite of baseness.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

2. Liberality: This is to forgo what one is owed by others cheerfully. It is the opposite of ill-nature.

3. Magnanimity: Is to spend easily and to avoid the acquisition of what is not praised. It is the opposite of tightfistedness.

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) had no equal in these noble qualities and no one exceeded him in them. The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) was the most generous of people, especially in Ramadan. Ibn Abbas said:

“The Prophet (Peace be upon him) was the most generous of all the people, and he used to become more generous in Ramadan when Angel Jibril (Gabriel) met him.”

All who knew him (Peace be upon him) would describe as exceedingly generous.

Ibn Munkadir heard Jabir Ibn Abdullah said:

“The Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) was not asked for anything to which he said, ‘No.’”

Anas said:

“A man asked him (Peace be upon him) for something and he gave him all the sheep between two mountains. The man returned to his people and said, ‘Become Muslim. Muhammad (Peace be upon him) gives the gift of a man who does not fear poverty.”

A man came and asked him (Peace be upon him) for something. The Prophet said:

“I do not have anything, but buy something on my account and when I get some money, I will pay for it.” Umar said to him, “Allah has not obliged you to do what you are not able to do!” The Prophet (Peace be upon him) disliked that, so a man of the Ansar said, “Messenger of Allah! Spend and do no fear diminution from (Allah) the Master of the Throne!” The Prophet (Peace be upon him) smiled and the pleasure could be seen in his face. He said, “I am commanded to this.”

It is mentioned that Mu‘awwidh Ibn Afra’ said:

“I brought the Prophet (Peace be upon him) a plate of fresh dates and cucumber, and he gave me a handful of jewelry and gold.” Anas said, “The Messenger of Allah, may Allah bless him and grant him peace, did not store up anything for the next day.”

Respected servants of Allah! The first generations of the Muslims, the Salaf (pious predecessors), were undoubtedly the best of generations. Their character and way of life stand as witness to this fact.

This is further confirmed by the statement of Allah’s Messenger (Peace be upon him):

“The best of generations are my generation, then those which follow them, then those which follow them.” [Muslim]

They were indeed, the best amongst those who implemented the teachings of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him). Therefore, we must follow their example in all matters and Ramadan is no exception. The Salaf (our pious predecessors) were frugal with their own iftar meals but generous hosts towards others.

Abdullah Ibn Umar, for example, would prefer to eat his iftar meal with the poor. Whenever he broke his fast at home, he never ate his fill, so that if a needy person visited, he could give him his iftar meal. Thus, he would end up virtually fasting that whole night as well! He used to give away sweets in charity saying:

“I am aware of Allah’s saying: “… you shall not attain piety until you spend out of that which is beloved to you.” [Qur’an, 3: 92] and Almighty Allah knows that I love sweets.”

Once when Imam Ahmad had prepared some bread for his iftar, a needy person called on him. Without hesitating he gave away all his bread, and went hungry.

Ibn Mubarak used to prepare sweets for his brothers, despite the fact that he was fasting.

Imam Ash-Shafi’i, once said:

“It is beloved to me to see one increasing his acts of generosity during the month of Ramadan, following the example of Allah’s Messenger (Peace be upon him), and for one’s own good. There are many who become over-occupied with fasting and Prayers, forgetting the other benefits of the month of Ramadan [i.e. forgetting about the benefits and rewards of being generous to others].”

The acts of our pious predecessors came from their sincere hearts and firm belief in the sayings of the Prophet (Peace be upon him):

“The best of deeds is that of keeping your believing brother happy, or that of paying off a debt of his, or that of feeding him.” [Authenticated by Al-Albani]

The most beloved of people to Almighty Allah are those who are of most benefit [to others]. The most beloved actions to Allah the Almighty is when you make another person happy, remove a hardship that has befallen him, pay off a debt or rid him of hunger. It was more beloved to the Prophet (Peace be upon him) that he walks with a Muslim brother to see to his need than performing i’tikaf (spiritual retreat) in a mosque for a month.

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

“The best of people is the one who is of most benefit to them.” [Authenticated by Al-Albani]

He (Peace be upon him) also said:

“The likeness [i.e. in terms of rewards] of the one who comes to [the aid of] a widow and [the aid of] a destitute is like that of a Mujahid (striver/struggler) in the cause of Allah or that of someone who spends the night in prayers and the day in fasting.” [Al-Mishkat, 4951]

These two Prophetic Hadiths tells us that piety is not only about performing acts of worship, but also by helping others and being supportive. How we deal with our family members, friends, and everyone we meet is something that we can obtain rewards for; moreover, we can reach high ranks in Paradise (Jannah) if we excel in doing these things.

Abdullah Ibn Amr Ibn Al-Aas, narrated that a man once asked Allah’s Messenger (Peace be upon him):

“Which is the best [of actions] in Islam?” He (Peace be upon him) replied, “Feeding [others] and extending the Salam to those who you know and those you do not.” [Bukhari]

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

“Once there was a dog wondering around, dying of thirst. When a prostitute saw it, she then took off her shoe and used it to give the dog water [out of a well]. She was granted forgiveness [i.e. for her sins of being a prostitute, when she repented].” [Bukhari and Muslim]

If this huge reward was granted to a woman because of her kindness to a dog, even though she was involved in major sin of prostitution, can we imagine the rewards of kindness for an obedient, fasting Muslim? Our beloved Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him), told us that Allah the Almighty has singled out certain people with abundance for the benefit of His other servants and He shall let it continue [i.e. their wealth] as long as they are persistent in benefiting others with it. If they cease to do so then He shall take it away from them and redirect it to others.

Dear brothers and sisters! We should be most active in spending our wealth to help those who are less fortunate. This Ramadan, let us also remembers, the saying of Ubaid Ibn Umair (may Allah be pleased with him):

“On the Day of Judgment people will be gathered as hungry as they have ever been and as thirsty as they have ever been and as naked as they have ever been. Then, he who has fed [others] for the sake of Allah the Almighty, Allah will feed him till he is full. He who has given water to others, for the sake of Allah the Almighty, Allah will give him water and he who has clothed others for the sake of Allah the Almighty, Allah will clothe him.”

Imam Ash-Sha’abi, once said:

“He who does not consider himself in greater need of the reward for giving sadaqah, as compared to the need of the destitute for that sadaqah, will have corrupted his act of charity and have it flung in his face [on the Day of Judgment].”

Dear brothers and sisters! We should not shy away from performing even the smallest of good deeds, for the reward of Almighty Allah can be greater than Mount Uhud in size! Let us not forget that, the Messenger of Allah was the most generous of people and that he used to be most generous in Ramadan.

At all the time if we hear a call to help our needy fellow Muslims, let us respond with vigor and joy! Maybe this act is the one through which Almighty Allah bestows His mercy, pardon and everlasting bliss!

Dear brothers and sisters! Know that the act of charity holds immense importance in Islam, especially during the month of Ramadan, a period of heightened devotion, reflection, and generosity. Giving charity in Ramadan is a noble practice that encompasses many forms, such as donating money, food, or clothing, helping others, or even simply offering a smile. Ramadan is also a time when charity in Ramadan quotes and teachings inspire Muslims to give abundantly. One of the Five Pillars of Islam, Zakah, requires eligible Muslims to pay 2.5% of their wealth to support those in need. Beyond Zakah, other types of Ramadan charity, like Sadaqah FISABILILLAH, are encouraged as ways to draw closer to Allah and assist the less fortunate.

While acts of charity are meritorious throughout the year, giving charity during Ramadan is especially significant due to the month’s spiritual blessings. As the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

“Blessed is the wealth of the Muslim, from which he gives to the poor, the orphan, and the wayfarer.” [Muslim]

The Concept of Voluntary Charity in Islam

Sadaqah, meaning “righteousness,” is a voluntary form of charity. Unlike Zakah, which is obligatory, Sadaqah includes any act of kindness, such as aiding the poor or even offering a smile. During Ramadan, giving Sadaqah carries immense rewards as every act of generosity during this sacred month is magnified in virtue and blessings.

FISABILILLAH, meaning “for Allah’s sake,” refers to voluntary charity given solely for the sake of Allah Almighty. Donations made to causes such as building mosques, supporting orphanages, or funding educational initiatives are examples of FISABILILLAH. Charities donate in Ramadan often direct funds to these efforts, enabling long-term community growth and development. Contributing FISABILILLAH during Ramadan 1446/2025 charity campaigns will allow you to maximise your rewards while supporting essential initiatives.

To make the most of the blessings of charity in Ramadan, consider these acts:

1. Visit your neighbour – Offer assistance, particularly to those who are elderly or in need.

2. Feed the poor – Donate to charities and Islamic centers that distribute meals during Ramadan.

3. Provide Iftar – As the Prophet (Peace be upon him) said:

“Whoever feeds a person breaking his fast will earn the same reward as him, without anything being lessened from the reward of the fasting person.” [Tirmidhi]

4. Support orphans – The Prophet (Peace be upon him) said:

“The one who cares for an orphan and myself will be together in Paradise (Jannah) like this,” while holding two fingers together. [Bukhari]

5. Smile! – Even a smile is considered an act of charity in Islam.

Charity in the month of Ramadan carries unparalleled rewards. Lailatul Qadr (the Night of Power), a night better than a thousand months, multiplies the rewards of all acts of worship, including charity. As the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) stated:

“The believer’s shade on the Day of Resurrection will be his charity.” [Tirmidhi]

Thus, contributing Zakah, Sadaqah, or FISABILILLAH during Ramadan provides both spiritual benefits and support for those in need.

This Ramadan, consider making a profound impact by donating to orphans. As the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

“Give charity without delay, for it stands in the way of calamity.” [Tirmidhi]

Supporting orphans not only aligns with Islamic values but also contributes to the well-being of vulnerable children around the world.

Finally, giving charity in Ramadan, Hadith reminds us of the spiritual growth associated with giving. Allah commands us in the Qur’an:

“O you who believe! Fasting is prescribed for you, as it was prescribed for those before you, that you may attain Taqwa.” [Qur’an, 2:183]

Charity increases Taqwa and strengthens our bond with Allah.

Make your Ramadan meaningful by supporting charities and Islamic centers to donate to in Ramadan and spreading kindness during this sacred time. Together, let’s make Ramadan 1446/2025 charity contributions a source of hope for those in need!

We believe that every child deserves the right to a happy, safe and healthy life.

Dear brothers and sisters! As usual, please, we are soliciting to you, to assit us, help us, give us your Zakah, your sadaqah, your charity and your donations during this 1446/2025 Ramadan.

Indeed, in our dear and great country, Nigeria, in African countries and around the world, orphans and children are facing hunger, poverty, fear and the loss of healthcare and education due to the insecurity, conflict and the climate change crisis. In our Islamic center, our teams are working tirelessly to provide the resources orphans and children need to overcome war, famine and other crises – helping them build brighter, more hopeful futures.

This Ramadan, as we come together to celebrate the blessed and great Month, it is important to reflect on those in need. During Ramadan, and all year long, by donating what you can afford, you can help give hope to our orphans, our boys and girls in our Islamic schools. Your Zakah, Sadaqah, charity and donations can make a difference in the lives of children and their families, especially in this Ramadan.

Please, donate to help our orphans, children and the needy. Donate to help our Islamic schools. Donate to help our Da’awah activities, FISABILILLAH!

Our this year’s (1446/2025) Ramadan target is:

Ten million naira (₦10,000,000) In Shaa Allah.

And all those who intend to donate food items, clothes etc, our doors are always open In Shaa Allah.

The following are our bank details:

Account number: 1779691620

Account name: Murtala Muhammed

Access Bank.

Or:

Account number: 0048647196

Account name: Murtala Muhammed

GTBank

For more information call the following contacts:

08038289761, 08056557477, 09158822160, 09019183949.

We’re looking forward to your Zakah, your Sadaqah, your charity and your donations In Shaa Allah.

Allah the Most High says:

“O You Who Believe! If You Help (In The Cause Of) Allah, He Will Help You, And Make Your Foothold Firm.” [Qur’an, 47:07]

Jazakumullah Khairan as you kindly assit for Allah’s sake.

Lastly, I ask Allah the Almighty to reform all our affairs, to provide us with strong will to change our situation for the better and to provide the entire Ummah with glory, strength and unity. I ask Him also to accept our deeds, prayers, and supplications.

I also pray, may the Almighty Allah remove all our tears, all our worries, all our sorrows and all our pains and replace them with complete happiness, complete smiles and complete good health, ameen Ya Mujib!

All perfect praise is due to Allah, Lord of the worlds. May the peace, blessings and salutations of Allah be upon our noble Messenger, Muhammad (Peace be upon him), and upon his family, his Companions and his true followers.

Murtadha Muhammad Gusau is the Chief Imam of: Nagazi-Uvete Jumu’ah Mosque; and Late Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Okene Mosque, Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria. He can be reached via: gusauimam@gmail.com; or +2348038289761.

This Friday sermon (Jumu’ah Khutbah) was prepared for delivery today Friday, Sha’aban 22, 1446 AH (February 21, 2025).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

