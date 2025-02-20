The Katsina State Government, under the leadership of Governor Dikko Umar Radda who is also the Chairperson of the North West Governors Forum (NWGF), has taken a significant step in addressing internal displacement, unemployment, and food insecurity through a groundbreaking public-private partnership.

Mr Radda, Wednesday hosted the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda; Farouk Gumel, Vice Chairman of Tropical General Investments (TGI); and Arjun Jain, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) representative in Nigeria, for the official signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Katsina State Government House.

The strategic collaboration brings together state and federal government entities, the private sector, and the United Nations. The initiative will operationalize the Livelihoods for Improved Futures for Everyone (LIFE) project, which seeks to provide sustainable livelihood opportunities for 600 displaced families and host community members in Katsina State.

As part of the LIFE project, the Katsina State Government has allocated 600 hectares of farmland to support displaced persons and host communities. The initiative will provide structured agricultural production, employment opportunities, and economic empowerment, ensuring that affected families no longer rely solely on aid but become active contributors to the economy.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Governor Radda reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to transforming humanitarian responses into long-term solutions, stating:

“Katsina State is committed to ensuring that all displaced persons can either return home safely or, where that is not possible, find a dignified alternative where they can live in security and economic stability. This initiative is a model for sustainable development and a demonstration of our commitment to empowering our people.”

As the Chairman of the North West Governors Forum (NWGF), Governor Radda also emphasized the importance of regional collaboration, noting that the success of this initiative in Katsina will serve as a model for other North West states facing similar displacement challenges.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Mr Yilwatda, highlighted the federal government’s commitment to integrating social protection programs into sustainable economic solutions, stating:

“This project will stabilize 600 families in Katsina and, with dry-season irrigation, ensure increased agricultural productivity. We are taking a step closer to tackling food security while ensuring economic independence for some of the most vulnerable families, especially during the lean season.”

The private sector also plays a crucial role in the initiative. TGI, a leading agribusiness conglomerate, will provide technical expertise, agricultural inputs, and zero-interest loans while guaranteeing an off-take for farm produce.

Mr Farouk Gumel, Vice Chairman of TGI Group, underscored the company’s long-term commitment to rural inclusion, stating:

“Rural inclusion is central to Nigeria’s economic development. At TGI, we have worked with smallholder farmers nationwide, ensuring they have the support needed to thrive. This initiative strengthens food security and promotes a dignified approach to reintegrating displaced persons into productive society.”

Mr Arjun Jain, the UNHCR representative in Nigeria said the agency would support infrastructure development and financial inclusion, ensuring displaced families gain access to irrigation technology and financial empowerment. He reiterated the urgent need for sustainable interventions, stating:

“The number of internally displaced persons across Nigeria continues to rise. We need to find long-term solutions. We are pleased that the Government of Nigeria and Katsina State are taking the lead in this, and we welcome increased private-sector involvement.”

This initiative, facilitated by the North West Governors Forum, highlights a regional commitment to addressing displacement, economic instability, and food insecurity. With over 250,000 IDPs in Katsina State alone and millions more across the North West, this project represents a shift from humanitarian aid to economic self-reliance.

Recognising the regional dimension of internal displacement, the North West Governors Forum is committed to scaling this initiative beyond Katsina, engaging other states to replicate and expand the model. By integrating displaced populations into regional economic planning, the LIFE Project will help create a North West that is more resilient, economically inclusive, and food-secure.

Speaking on behalf of the North West Governors Forum, The Director-General of the forum, reaffirmed the Forum’s commitment to sustainable solutions, stating:

“The North West Governors Forum remains committed to finding practical, long-term solutions for our people. This initiative is just the beginning of a larger vision to transform displacement into an opportunity for growth and development.”

As the LIFE project progresses, stakeholders will work closely to track its impact, refine implementation strategies, and ensure that it remains a replicable model for the entire region. The Katsina State Government, the Federal Ministry, TGI, and UNHCR will collaborate on monitoring frameworks to guarantee the project’s long-term success.

The initiative marks a new chapter in how displacement, food security, and economic empowerment are tackled not just in Katsina but across the entire North West region of Nigeria.

