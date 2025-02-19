Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening healthcare delivery, expanding infrastructure, and advancing routine immunization and polio eradication efforts across the state.

The Governor made these remarks during a courtesy visit by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Ali Pate, who led a high-level delegation comprising representatives from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Aliko Dangote Foundation and the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

Governor Radda highlighted the administration’s achievements in improving access to quality healthcare, stating:

“We have completed 158 primary healthcare facilities and recently awarded contracts for an additional 102, bringing the total to nearly 300. By the end of this administration, we aim to have 360 fully functional primary healthcare centers across the state, each equipped with off-grid staff quarters, ambulances, and essential medical equipment.”

He further emphasized improvements in service delivery:

“To ensure these facilities operate efficiently, we are deploying at least three community health workers per facility and implementing a three-shift system for 24-hour service delivery.”

The Governor also revealed plans for residency training programs and strategic partnerships to address healthcare worker shortages.

Prof Pate called on the state government to intensify efforts in tracking immunization progress, ensuring full coverage of eligible children while identifying and addressing gaps.

“The recent local government elections provide an opportunity for chairmen to be actively involved in immunization campaigns and ensure accountability at the grassroots level,” he said.

He also raised concerns over high maternal mortality rates and emphasized the need for:

• Deployment of skilled birth attendants and community-based health workers

• Provision of essential maternal and reproductive health commodities

• Strengthened collaboration to ensure safe motherhood initiatives

Speaking on polio eradication, Chris Elias, Chairman of the Polio Oversight Board at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, commended Nigeria’s remarkable progress in eliminating wild poliovirus, stating:

“Since 2016, Nigeria has remained free of wild poliovirus. However, the fight is not over—we are now confronting variant vaccine-derived polioviruses, which require sustained commitment at all levels.”

He emphasized the role of strong political leadership in the final stretch of polio eradication and reaffirmed the Gates Foundation’s commitment to supporting Katsina in achieving this goal.

Mr Radda announced key investments in specialised healthcare services, stating:

“We are establishing a state-of-the-art dialysis center and an advanced imaging center to reduce the need for medical travel abroad and position Katsina as a hub for medical tourism.”

The Governor also highlighted the crucial role of partnerships in advancing healthcare, acknowledging the support of the Gates Foundation, Aliko Dangote Foundation, UNICEF, WHO and other development partners.

Prof Pate commended Katsina’s efforts in revitalizing healthcare facilities and encouraged the state to leverage federal initiatives such as Project Hope and federal budgetary allocations to strengthen the Federal Teaching Hospital in Katsina.

The visit underscored the importance of multi-sectoral collaboration in achieving sustainable healthcare improvements in Katsina State.

