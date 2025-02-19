The Nigerian Army has established a General Court Martial (GCM) for the trial of five officers and 20 soldiers within the jurisdiction of the 82 Division of the army in Enugu State.

The offences of the accused army personnel include murder, defilement, manslaughter, extortion and assault on civilians.

Inaugurating the court martial on Tuesday in Enugu, the President of the GCM, Buhari Sadisu, a brigadier-general, said the court was convened by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division, Oluyemi Olatoye, a major-general.

Mr Sadisu explained that court martial was one of the instruments used in the Armed Forces to maintain discipline.

He said, “In Court Martial, military personnel alleged to have committed offences known to laws applicable to them are tried and, if found guilty, punished in accordance to the laws criminalising such offences.

“However, where the prosecution failed to establish the allegations against them, the court will discharge and acquit the accused personnel.”

He promised that the court martial would be guided by the principles of natural justice and fair hearing.

“It will also be guided by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and other extant laws and procedures related to the trial.”

Mr Sadisu said the court martial would be free from external influence and would afford the accused personnel adequate time and facilities to defend themselves.

According to him, the court martial is fully aware of the cardinal principle of our criminal justice system, which states that an accused person is presumed innocent until the contrary is proven.

“Under our criminal justice system, it is better for 99 guilty persons to be set free than for one innocent person to be convicted,” he added.

Mr Sadisu assured the accused that the court martial would strive to do justice in their cases by ensuring that evidence presented before the court was judiciously and fairly evaluated.

“This is to avoid a situation where an innocent person is made to suffer unjustly,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that regular court lawyers within Enugu appeared for some of the accused personnel.

