Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, accompanied by his wife, Zulaihat Dikko Radda, cast his vote today at Polling Unit 010, Barebari A of Radda ward in Charanchi local government area, during the ongoing local government chairmanship elections in the state.

Speaking to journalists after exercising his civic duty, Governor Radda expressed satisfaction with the orderly conduct of the exercise and peaceful behaviour of voters at the polling unit.

“The impressive turnout and orderly behaviour of voters at this polling unit demonstrates that our democracy has reached maturity,” he stated.

The governor further told newsmen of his administration’s commitment to protecting voters’ civic rights, noting that “leaders who will emerge at the end of this election will truly represent the people’s choice.”

Governor Radda also explained that special arrangements were put in place to ensure comprehensive coverage of all sections of the state during the electoral process.

Mr Radda commended the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC), security agencies, and electoral observers for their diligent efforts in safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process.

“The arrangement made by SIEC, our security agencies, and the observers on ground will ensure that the civic rights of voters are not tampered with,” he affirmed.

