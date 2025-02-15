The University of Ibadan (UI) management has beefed up security following Saturday’s robbery at Awo Hall.
The university’s Director of Public Relations, Joke Akinpelu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the incident occurred at the hall of residence during the early hours of Saturday.
Mrs Akinpelu said the thief entered only two rooms and stole two mobile phones.
According to her, the victims unsuspectingly left their doors open to either use the toilet or wash plates when the thief followed them in to pick up their phones.
“The thief asked whether they had laptops, but they said no, and when an alarm was raised, he fled,” she said.
The spokesperson said the police had been informed and were investigating the case.
(NAN)
