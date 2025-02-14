Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, Thursday declared the state government’s readiness to work together with the Federal Ministry of Education to fast-track the takeoff of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Funtua.

The governor made this known while hosting officials from the Federal Ministry of Education, led by Rakiya Gambo Ilyasu, Director of Universities Education. The officials were on an assessment visit of the new university.

During the meeting, Governor Radda revealed the strategic thinking behind the university’s location in Funtua. “When I first learned that this university was initially planned for Katsina, I was deeply concerned,” he explained.

“In Katsina Senatorial District alone, we already have three universities—Umaru Musa Yar’adua University in Katsina, Al-Qalam University, and the Federal University Dutsin-Ma. However, the entire Funtua Zone had no single university.”

The governor also noted Funtua’s strategic position, stating, “Recognizing that Funtua is geographically central to the Northwest region, making it accessible to states like Kebbi, Sokoto, Kano, Jigawa, and Kaduna, I strongly advocated for the relocation of the university.”

Demonstrating the state’s commitment to the project, Governor Radda detailed the government’s proactive measures, “We did not wait for the federal government to begin construction. Instead, we allocated a secondary school for immediate use and invested over ₦2 billion in renovations. We also acquired an additional 50 hectares of land, for which compensation has been paid.”

Mr Radda explained the project’s regional significance, noting that “This university is not just for Katsina—it serves the entire Northwest region, and as Chairman of the Northwest Governors’ Forum, I see it as my duty to ensure its success.”

Setting a clear timeline for the university’s commencement, Governor Radda stated, “We are working tirelessly to ensure that student admissions begin by September. I have directed contractors to complete all necessary infrastructure by June to allow sufficient time for academic preparations.”

The governor expressed gratitude to the Federal Ministry of Education for their support and acknowledged the community’s contributions, including the provision of accommodation for staff by the people of Funtua.

“Higher education is a universal right, not something to be localized. If we do this right, we will attract students not only from Nigeria but from neighboring countries like Niger, Chad, and Cameroon,” Mr Radda stressed.

Earlier, Rakiya Gambo Ilyasu, Director of Universities Education at the Federal Ministry of Education, who led the team for the Funtua University assessment, commended Governor Radda’s exceptional commitment to the university project.

“We have visited numerous institutions that were established in a similar manner, but this is one of the few where we have seen a governor so passionate about ensuring its success,” Mrs Ilyasu remarked.

She emphasised that the governor’s leadership and relentless efforts have transformed the university from a dream into reality.

She further highlighted the historic significance of the Governor’s contributions, stating, “Today marks a historic moment, and we cannot overstate the kindness and dedication you have shown to ensure this university becomes a reality—not just for Katsina State but for the entire northern region of Nigeria.”

Mrs Ilyasu particularly commended the governor’s approach, noting that “Your decision to allocate land, provide funding, and ensure infrastructural development has set a precedent that will be remembered for generations.”

The meeting was attended by Senator Mustapha Dandutse, representing Funtua Senatorial District; Hon Shamsu Sule, Member, Northwest Development Commission; Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Health Sciences, Funtua, Prof Bello Bala Shehu and others.

