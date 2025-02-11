Governor Dauda Lawal has reiterated that his administration is not willing to negotiate with bandits in Zamfara State.

The governor was misquoted in an exclusive interview he granted to the BBC Hausa service over the weekend.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said the BBC Hausa service interview was mischievously translated by some media platforms to mislead the public on the position of the State Government.

He added that the Zamfara State government has successfully combated banditry through its aggressive strategy of an all-out offensive against the bandits operating in the state.

The statement read in part: “The banditry issue has been a significant concern for people across Zamfara State, Northwest, and the entire country for decades.

“This is one reason Governor Dauda Lawal stated in his campaign manifesto before the 2023 general election that security would be his top priority, pledging to implement measures to address the situation.

“Governor Lawal has been vindicated as it represents a promise that has been kept and fulfilled.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Governor Dauda Lawal’s administration has prioritized the security of Zamfara State, and it has taken a clear stance from the beginning that negotiating with bandits is nothing but a ‘snipe hunt.’

“In various media interviews, the governor has restated that the Zamfara State Government will not negotiate with the bandits terrorizing the state.

“It should be made clear and on record that Governor Dauda Lawal’s position remains undisputed: no responsible government will negotiate with killers from a position of weakness. Negotiations should only occur from a position of strength.

“Governor Lawal’s BBC Hausa interview has shown that his position is consistent and not contradictory. He has maintained from the outset that if there is any opportunity for negotiation, the bandits must surrender their weapons and repent without any conditions or terms attached.

“The strategy we are implementing to combat banditry is producing remarkable results, as many volatile areas of the state are experiencing a return to peace. All that resonates from Zamfara is the success narrative of leaders and hundreds of bandits eliminated daily.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

