The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has called on Kannywood actors and other professionals to use their influence to advocate for the protection of national assets, particularly those managed by NNPC Ltd.

Olufemi Soneye, the chief corporate communications officer of the company, who spoke at a workshop session with selected Kannywood artistes in Abuja on Tuesday, emphasised the critical role the entertainment industry plays in shaping public opinion.

The NNPC noted that vandalism of critical infrastructure, including oil and gas pipelines, power plants, and energy installations, poses a severe threat to Nigeria’s economy, national security, and overall development.

“You are not just actors. You are powerful influencers whose voices shape public opinion. That is why I am calling on you today to use your platforms to advocate for the protection of our national assets, particularly those managed by NNPC Ltd.

“Vandalism of critical infrastructure, including oil and gas pipelines, power plants, and energy installations, poses a severe threat to our economy, national security, and overall development.

“We must all play our part in educating the public about the dangers of such acts. As respected figures in society, you have the influence to drive this message home,” Mr Soneye said.

He said NNPC Ltd is at the heart of Nigeria’s energy security, standing as one of the major contributors to the national grid.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Our commitment to power generation is evident in our investments in key facilities. Currently, we operate the Maiduguri Emergency Power Plant, a wholly owned facility providing essential electricity to the region.

“Additionally, we co-own two major power plants—Afam VI and Okpai 1 & 2—with a combined installed capacity of 1,132 megawatts,” he added.

Mr Soneye explained that these facilities play a crucial role in ensuring a stable electricity supply to homes, industries, and businesses across the country.

“Now, imagine if these critical assets were damaged or destroyed by vandals. Entire communities would be plunged into darkness, businesses would suffer, and the economy would take a devastating hit.

“This is why we need your voices to amplify this message: ‘Safeguarding our national assets is safeguarding our future.”

He said NNPC Ltd is fully committed to driving Nigeria’s energy sustainability and economic growth, but we cannot do it alone.

“We need your partnership in raising awareness and fostering a culture of responsibility and patriotism among Nigerians.”

Mr Soneye said under the leadership of Mele Kyari, the group chief executive officer, the NNPC Ltd management team has implemented strategic actions that have significantly enhanced the security of the national assets, delivering unprecedented results never before seen in the sector.

These achievements, he said, have been made possible through the leadership and unwavering support of President Bola Tinubu.

“We also extend our deep appreciation to the chief of defence staff, the military, and all law enforcement agencies for their dedication and commitment to safeguarding our nation’s critical infrastructure.

“A call to action. Together, let us protect what belongs to us all,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

