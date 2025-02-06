Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda has extended his congratulations to Aliyu Idris Zakari, a nominee from Katsina State, on his historic election as the Speaker of the 6th Nigerian Youth Parliament.

In a congratulatory message, Governor Radda cited in a statement by Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Radda expressed confidence in Mr Zakari’s capacity to lead the youth parliament effectively. He noted that his emergence points to the quality of leadership talents emerging from Katsina State.

“Ambassador Zakari’s election as first Speaker of the Nigerian Youth Parliament from the Northwest region is not just a personal achievement but a proud moment for Katsina State,” Mr Radda stated.

The governor added that Mr Zakari’s election by his peers recognises his leadership qualities and commitment to youth development.

He urged the new Speaker to prioritise initiatives that promote national development, youth empowerment, and unity among young Nigerians across all regions. He emphasised the importance of the Youth Parliament as a training ground for future national leaders and a platform for amplifying youth voices in governance.

“As you assume this prestigious position, I encourage you to remain focused on advancing the interests of Nigerian youth and contributing meaningfully to our nation’s progress,” Governor Radda admonished.

The governor, on behalf of the government and the good people of Katsina, rejoiced with Mr Zakari and wished him well in his national assignment.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

