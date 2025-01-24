In Nigerian politics, many people believe that empathy is often spoken about but rarely practiced with genuine sincerity. Gracias! I toured around the country, and I found an exception. A tall, cerebral and charismatic Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina State embodies the very essence of compassionate governance.

An Austrian medical doctor and psychotherapist, Alfred Adler once said, “Empathy is seeing with the eyes of another, listening with the ears of another, and feeling with the heart of another.” These words are not just vague; they find their truest manifestation in how Governor Radda approaches leadership, and especially in how he’s rewriting the healthcare narratives in Katsina State.

Like most Katsinawa, I am always excited that we have a governor who does not only listen to people’s yearnings but takes necessary action. Mr Radda governs with strong empathy and humility plus a deep personal engagement with the challenges facing Katsina’s residents.

I witnessed firsthand an extraordinary moment that epitomises Mr Radda’s uncommon empathy. During a routine convoy stop for prayers some weeks back along Daura road, a woman in her 50s approached, seeking help for medical needs. While one of the governor’s aides initially attempted to dismiss her with a small cash offer, unknown to them, Mr Radda had noticed and observed the interaction intently.

Before the prayers, Mr Radda personally called the woman, diligently interrogating her health concerns to ascertain how genuine her case was to warrant seeking assistance from random passersby. Satisfied with the authenticity, the governor didn’t only provide reasonable financial assistance but also assigned one of his aides to ensure the aged woman received proper attention.

If you ask me what this means? I will tell you this wasn’t mere charity—it was systematic and compassionate intervention.

Often time, the governor makes unannounced visits to health centres across Katsina State. It’s either he drives himself or will be accompanied by one of his security aides. He personally checks on patients, listens to their medical challenges, settles outstanding medical bills, offers prayers and meticulously assesses the quality of attention given to the patients.

Most of the visits are carried out without publicity or fanfare, but the beneficiaries of the kind gestures can bear witness and that’s enough.

It is surprising to see the governor’s commitment to healthcare transcending individual acts of kindness. Under Mr Radda’s leadership, the state now boasts 1,751 primary, secondary and tertiary health institutions, with over 85% fully functional.

Let’s take a quick flashback to the governor’s Building Your Future blueprint, where he had a target to establish comprehensive primary healthcare facilities in all 361 wards and general hospitals in each of the 34 local government areas of the state.

This vision, to naysayers, may be unachievable or be counted as pure political talks. Truth be told, Governor Radda is not sweeping any of his promises beneath the carpet; he chooses his words carefully. He doesn’t promise what he cannot achieve. This you may need to study.

Under Mr Radda, 102 health centres have been refurbished, 22 are ongoing, and 34 have been approved for renovation. Going forward, Governor Radda demonstrates his love for equity and evenness in the provision of health facilities. Comprehensive health centres at Zango, Kafur, Faskari, Charanchi, and Dandume have been upgraded to General Hospitals standard.

Governor Radda received wide applause over his government’s N9.4 billion investment healthcare facility improvements across the state. The investment includes an Imaging Centre at General Amadi Rimi General Hospital, Batagarawa, under construction. In case you’re hearing this for the first time, the centre will be equipped with cutting-edge machines, and it’ll become the best in northern Nigeria. Yes, give Governor Radda his flowers. He deserves it. The man is doing it differently. The man is governing with strong and uncommon empathy.

As you may also be aware, Governor Radda’s diplomatic mission to World Medical Relief in Detroit, USA, has already begun yielding results. Out of the 10 containers of medical supplies and equipment secured in November, 2023, one has been delivered to Katsina. Two are enroute from Lagos and the rest are still on the high sea. Guess what? Each container is worth $1 million. Is that not massive? It can only be achieved by a leader with strong and uncommon empathy.

Just before I draw the curtain, let me leave you with these words. Governor Radda doesn’t just govern—he connects, feels, and acts. While our political square is often characterised by detachment, Mr Radda remains an epitome of leadership rooted in genuine human empathy. Katsina is blessed to have a leader like him who governs with uncommon empathy.

*Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed is the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Katsina State

