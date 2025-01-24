The Bukuma community in Rivers State has decried the alleged refusal of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to implement a 2021 court judgement on grouping of oil communities into clusters for development purposes.

The Paramount Ruler of Bukuma, Precious Elekima, disclosed this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

NAN reports the Bukuma, in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers is hosting an oil and gas field, housing 10 oil wells.

The oil field was operated by Shell Petroleum and Development Company (SPDC) before Eroton Exploration and Protection Ltd took it over but later handed it over to NNPCL.

Background

Mr Elekima explained that the cluster arrangement began in 2007 as a resolution mechanism against communal clashes in the area.

“The government and oil companies operating in the area established clusters to address disputes between the warring communities at the time,” he said.

“However, Bukuma, the host of the oil and gas field, was grouped with 16 other communities in the cluster.”

Mr Elekima alleged that the 16 communities which, he described, as having no valid take in the cluster, bound together to deny Bukuma the benefits it deserved as the host community.

“As a result, the Bukuma people decided to demand their own cluster from Eroton.

“Our community, hosting the oil wellhead and being the most impacted by oil extraction, deserved its own cluster, but Eroton refused,” he stated.

The traditional ruler said that after their request was ignored, the community sought legal redress, and the court ruled in their favour, mandating the establishment of a cluster for Bukuma.

He said that Eroton did not implement the judgement before NNPCL took over and created NNPC Eighteen Operating Limited to oversee the operations of the wells.

“The community met with NNPCL to implement the court order, but the company refused to comply and has remained adamant till this day,” Mr Elekima said.

Advice for government, NNPC

The paramount ruler, Mr Elekima, urged NNPCL not to engage individuals in the community to give the false impression that it had reconciled with Bukuma.

The paramount ruler urged the government to hold NNPCL accountable for not allowing the host community to receive its deserved cluster.

“We are being exploited, perhaps because the Bukuma people are a minority group with no influential figures in government or society.

“This neglect has left the community grossly underdeveloped, even though it hosts a major oil field in the Niger Delta that generates significant revenue for the country,” he lamented.

Mr Elekima said the recent explosion at the wellhead 008, which spilled crude oil into the community, has worsened living conditions in Bukuma.

He reiterated the community’s support of the investigation into the fire incident and expressed confidence that it would identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

“Bukuma people support the investigation because we are peaceful and law-abiding and do not engage in sabotage.

“We do not dispute NNPCL’s claim that vandals destroyed its wellhead, and we fully support investigations into the fire incident.

“The community sympathises with NNPCL over the incident and assures that we will never encourage any form of illegal bunkering or vandalism of oil facilities,” he stated.

He underscored the importance of the damaged wellhead, describing it as one of the largest oil wells contributing to federal government revenue for national development.

“We have always stood with the federal government in its fight against oil theft, illegal bunkering, and vandalism.

“Therefore, we should not be held responsible for the destruction of the facility,” he added.

The paramount ruler welcomed the involvement of Tantita Security Services, an independent security outfit, in the investigation, but he cautioned NNPCL to be vigilant during the process.

“NNPCL should be cautious in investigation, not to allow any individual to exploit the situation to advance personal interests related to chieftaincy, kingship, or land disputes.

“The company should ensure that such individuals do not take advantage of the situation to frame innocent people,” he cautioned.

