The Speaker of Jigawa State House of Assembly, Haruna Aliyu Dangyatin, has lauded the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) for conferring the Diamond prize on Governor Umar Namadi and the governor’s investiture as NIPR patron. The Diamond prize is an award for excellence in food security.

The award was presented at a ceremony held at the Ahmadu Bello Hall, State Secretariat, Dutse, on Tuesday. The NIPR president, Ike Neliaku who made the presentation, said the governor was recognised for revolutionising agricultural practices and embarking on other pro-poor policies in the state.

The NIPR described Governor Namadi as “an honest, upright, incorruptible, and hardworking leader,” whose passion and zeal to serve his people knows no bounds, highlighting that the award was a result of a meticulous evaluation of his achievements across various sectors since assuming office.

In his remarks at the event, the speaker, said he was delighted to extend his warmest greetings to the National leadership of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations, one of the highly recognised institutions that promote professionalism in Nigeria for finding Jigawa State worthy to host the conference. He commended the institute for recognising the visionary leadership of the governor and making him their patron.

“This is indeed a great honor and recognition of the efforts and development unfolding in our dear state, which is quite reasonable in answering the questions that proved to be difficult at this trying moment in the economic history of the nation.

“This significant gathering underscores the essential role that public relation plays as the 4th estate of the realm in Nigeria, shaping perceptions and influencing the discourse of excellence and nation building within our society.

“I would like to take this opportunity to celebrate the honour accorded to His Excellency, Governor Mallam Umar A. Namadi, FCA as a National Patron of this great institute. This recognition reflects not only his outstanding leadership quality, but also his dedicated efforts in transforming Jigawa State into a beacon of agricultural success”, Mr Aliyu stated.

He added that the governor’s commitment to developing a thriving agricultural sector exemplifies the kind of strategic vision that enhances the state’s image and contributes to national growth and development.

“Jigawa State stands as a testament to what can be achieved through effective communication and public engagement as it flourishes under a governance model that prioritises transparency, innovation and people centered approach in development.

“The decision of this institute to honour leaders who have outstanding performance is particularly timely, as it invites us to explore the evolving landscape of public relations in Nigeria, and to consider how we can collectively enhance our image-building efforts. This conference is an invaluable opportunity for professionals to share insights, exchange ideas, and forge connections that will strengthen the member’s capacity to shape a positive and impactful narrative for our country.

“I hereby extend my prayers and goodwill to the organisers of this conference and to His Excellency for his recognition as patron of the institute and at the same time being presented with a Diamond award in recognition of his contribution to agriculture”, the speaker stated.

