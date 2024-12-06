Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has reiterated his administration’s dedication to leveraging technology to strengthen democracy and improve governance in the state.

A release by Hamisu Mohammed Gumel, spokesperson to the governor, said Mr Namadi made the remarks while declaring open a Gombe State House of Assembly Retreat in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital. Governor Namadi stressed the critical role of technology in modernizing legislative processes and ensuring better service delivery for citizens.

The retreat, themed “Technology Adoption in a Democracy,” was organised to help members of the Gombe State House of Assembly integrate technology into their legislative functions.

Commending the initiative, Mr Namadi praised the Assembly for taking proactive steps to tackle the challenges of contemporary governance.

“Democracy thrives when people are given a voice, and in today’s digital world, technology amplifies that voice. It’s not just an option anymore—it’s essential. Transparency, inclusivity, and accountability all depend on how well we use technology in governance.”

The governor reflected on Jigawa State’s early strides in ICT, including its key contributions to the establishment of Galaxy Backbone and the pioneering role of institutions like the Informatics Institute in Kazaure, which is now an ICT polytechnic. He described these achievements as the backbone of Nigeria’s ICT revolution and highlighted how Jigawa continues to lead by example in technology adoption.

He shared insights into his administration’s use of e-governance and data-driven strategies to improve critical sectors such as education, health, and finance, stating that these efforts are proof of his government’s commitment to digital transformation and efficient service delivery.

The governor also called on lawmakers to champion policies that enhance digital literacy, protect citizen data, and expand access to e-participation tools while safeguarding democracy through robust cybersecurity measures. He emphasized that collaboration among states is vital to building a democratic system powered by technology.

The Speaker of the Gombe State House of Assembly, Muhammad Abubakar Luggerewo, thanked the government and people of Jigawa for their warm reception and praised Governor Namadi for his outstanding achievements.

“Jigawa State was a deliberate choice for this retreat. Governor Namadi’s remarkable leadership in areas like human capital development, agriculture, and infrastructure makes Jigawa a model for other states to follow.”

He also highlighted the governor’s efforts in recruiting over 6,000 staff in key sectors and completing important projects as signs of a responsible administration. These successes, the Speaker added, have inspired the Gombe Assembly to adopt similar innovative approaches, especially in integrating technology into governance.

Governor Namadi acknowledged the close collaboration between Jigawa and Gombe states, highlighting the shared commitment to good governance. He expressed gratitude for the strong relationship with Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State and praised the harmony between the legislative and executive arms in both states.

“Democracy isn’t just about elections,” Mr Namadi remarked. “It’s about how effectively, transparently, and responsibly we serve the people. As we move forward in this digital era, let’s work together to create a Nigeria where technology drives better governance and strengthens our democracy,” he stressed.

