The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is determined and consistent in its efforts to achieve full compliance with the Federal Government’s policy to link all Subscriber Identification Modules (SIMs) to National Identity Numbers (NINs). In continuation of its programme of enlightening the general public, the NCC has provided useful tips, through frequently asked questions (FAQ) on linking of NIN to SIM registration records.

The following are Frequently Asked Questions for about the linking of the Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) and the National Identification Number (NIN) for all telecommunications consumers in Nigeria.

Download the FAQ.

What is NIN?

The National Identity Number (NIN) is a unique digital identifier for Nigerians that serves as the foundational database for the country. Nigerian citizens and legal residents are expected to have the NIN. The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) is the government agency responsible for the issuance and management of the National Identity Number (NIN).

How do I enroll for NIN?

What are the requirements for obtaining NIN?

Is there a deadline for NIN enrollment?

What is NIN-SIM Linkage?

What is the Step-by-Step approach for NIN-SIM Linkage?

What is Virtual NIN (VNIN)?

How is Virtual NIN (VNIN) generated?

Is there a limit to the number of SIMs a subscriber can have and link to their NIN?

Are SIMs used for IoT services restricted to only the provision of the IoT Service?

Is there any limit to the number of SIMs a Corporate Entity can have and link to their NIN?

What should I do if I did not register the SIM Card I am currently using?

Why should I link my NIN to my SIM?

How do I verify my NIN?

Can a NIN-SIM Linkage be done by proxy?

How do I link my SIM to NIN if I have more than one number?

How do I know that my SIM has been linked to my NIN?

Will I be charged for using the *996# code?

I have registered and submitted my SIM for linking to my NIN, but I still got a message that my number has been barred. Why?

How can my relatives abroad get NIN?

As a foreigner, I have a work permit and a SIM, but I don’t have NIN, what do I do?

Will my line be blocked if I don’t submit my SIM for linking to my NIN?

Will my line be barred if the KYC details of my SIM registration does not match my NIN details?

Will I be informed if the verification of my NIN details with my SIM registration KYC details fails?

What should I do if I receive a message that my NIN verification failed?

Is a subscriber required to verify all his/her mobile numbers on a particular network where one number belonging to the subscriber has been verified and the Mobile Network Operator (MNO) already has the subscriber information/data and biometrics?

Is there any online access available for subscribers to carry out self-verification on the SIM NIN linkage?

Yes, there is an online verification mechanism available currently fully operational on MTN and Airtel networks. While other networks are in the rollout phase of the solution.

Is online self-verification of SIM-NIN linkage acceptable and authentic after successful verification process?

What is the deadline for the verification of SIM-NIN linkage by subscribers with up to four (4) mobile numbers?

Click now to download answers to these frequently asked questions:

Download the FAQ.

