SalesRuby Limited a leading management consulting company has completed a plan to support over 400 SMES and big corporate organisations to grow their business by over 400% in 2025. This initiative was designed to enable participating leaders and businesses to excel despite the economic downturn. In a very determined bid to uplift the performance of businesses, the company is supporting all participating businesses in designing growth strategies, creating the right leadership capabilities in enabling growth and creating an atmosphere for participating CEOs to network effectively.

The goal of the Africa Revenue Summit 2025 (AFRES2025) will include the creation of 400% more corporate jobs in such businesses and the effective reduction of poverty in the economy.

The event, scheduled to hold on 21 and 22 February, 2025, will host 400 CEOs and Executive leaders from across Africa at the MUSON Centre, Marina, Lagos. The theme is Winning Across Borders, with the aim of helping African businesses aspire to expand beyond their immediate geographies. The focus for the two-day sessions will be on strategy, leadership, and growth.

THEME: WINNING ACROSS BORDERS.

DATE: Feb 21- 22, 2025

VENUE: MUSON Centre, Marina, Lagos

According to the CEO of SalesRuby Mr Bunmi Jembola, to enable the 400 leaders achieve 400% growth in their business in 2025; SalesRuby shall support participating businesses in the following ways:

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

1. Support participating businesses in the design of their growth strategies for 2025

2. Helping them in breaking the strategies into executable plans and actions (1 & 2 above will happen before the conference itself)

3. Developing leadership capabilities so they can lead the charge in growth

4. Integrate them into a highly valuable community of other executives who are eager to win and achieve the same outcomes in 2025.

5. Supporting them in execution for one month; post-AFRES

The SalesRuby team recently unveiled about 10 speakers who have led leading businesses across Africa and have helped to hatch phenomenal growth in such organisations:

• Mr Bunmi Jembola- CEO of SalesRuby and Convener of AFRES who has helped thousands of organisations to grow.

• Dr John Obaro- CEO/Founder of Systemspec (Remita) who is founding of one of the three most successful technology businesses in Nigeria

• Mr Iyinoluwa Aboyeji- Co-Founder Flutterwave/Andela. Iyinoluwa Co-founded two of Africa’s only seven unicorns (valued 1 Billion dollars)

• Mr Alex Goma- Former Executive at PZ and Guiness

• Dr Morayo Brown- CEO, TVC Entertainment

• Dr Odiri Oginni- CEO at United Capital

• Mr Deyemi Okanlawon- Entrepreneuer, Actor, Compere

• Mr Oluyemi Oloyede- CEO, UAC Foods. Yemi helped UAC to achieve over 400% growth in 2024.

If you are a CEO or a leader and you have very ambitious goals for 2025, you can join the Africa Revenue Summit participants here. https://afres.africa/registration/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

