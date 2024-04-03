Serge Noujaim, the CEO of Cool FM, Wazobia FM, Nigeria Info FM, and Arewa Radio has announced the launch of Kids FM 101.7 Lagos, Nigeria’s first dedicated radio station for children.

The new station is the latest addition to the broadcast sector by the media powerhouse behind the popular stations – Cool FM, Wazobia FM, Nigeria Info FM, and Arewa Radio.

The media conglomerate said it’s proud to launch Kids FM 101.7, a groundbreaking radio station dedicated to children and their families in Lagos. This innovative venture marks the first of its kind in Nigeria, setting a new standard for children’s entertainment and education in the country.

It said a new destination for fun, education, and inspiration for children has dawned through the launch of Kids FM 101.7 with a heartfelt mission: “To inspire kids and empower parents by bringing out the best of their abilities and providing easy access to education and entertainment on radio.”

The station aims to be more than just a radio station. It is envisioned as a vibrant community where children can find a voice and a space that respects their perspectives and nurtures their innate curiosity.

The programme highlights of the new station include the following:

• Storytime Adventures: Enchanting tales from diverse local cultures that ignite imagination.

• Little Geniuses: Engaging, educational content covering a wide range of topics to spark curiosity and learning.

• Music Mania: A selection of kid-friendly songs and tunes that the whole family can enjoy.

• Hero Hour: Inspirational stories of notable figures to motivate and encourage young listeners.

A Word from the CEO.

“In line with our mission to inspire and empower, Kids FM 101.7 is our latest commitment to the children and parents of Lagos,” says Serge Noujaim, CEO.

“We are creating a platform where the joy of learning and the pleasure of entertainment come together, fostering an environment where kids can shine and parents can find support in the wonderful journey of raising their children.

“Kids FM 101.7 is excited to announce that we will go live on air for test transmission on April 1st. Tune in and be a part of this historic moment as we embark on a journey to revolutionize children’s radio in Africa.

@Kids FM 101.7 invites families in Lagos to tune in and discover a world of fun, education, and inspiration. Join us on this delightful journey, where every day brings new wonders for the ears and minds of our youthful audience.

Follow on IG @kids.fm.ng”

