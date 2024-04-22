The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), is set to collaborate with Nasarawa state government and Bobtrack Tractors, a division of Saint Bob Motors Limited to start the manufacturing and assembling of tractors in the north-central state.

The Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of NASENI, Khalil Suleiman Halilu disclosed this when the Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdulahi A Sule led a delegation comprising representatives of Bob Track Tractors and the state government to pay a visit to the Agency’s headquarters in Abuja on Monday.

According to a statement signed by Segun Ayeoyenikan, the NASENI Director Information, Mr Halilu explained that the project is aimed at creating wealth and jobs for Nigerian youths. He added that it is in line with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda of ensuring food security and promotion of mechanised farming and agro-business in the country.

The facilities and infrastructure available at one of NASENI’s Institutes, Agricultural Machinery and Equipment Development Institute (AMEDI), Lafia, Nasarawa state capital would be used for assembling and manufacturing of the tractors.

Mr Halilu assured Governor Sule and the delegation of NASENI’s readiness to do business with them. He said, “the Agency is willing to partner with you and sign the memorandum of understanding (MoU) so that in the next couple of weeks we will move into action.”

The NASENI Executive Vice Chairman further stated that President Bola Tinubu had recognised NASENI as a national brand and its National Tractor Recovery Programme wherein 55,000 tractors would be refurbished for mechanised farming nationwide.

In his remark, Mr Sule said, he aligned with NASENI’s vision of collaborating and promoting made-in-Nigeria goods and also believed that government’s role is to provide a level playing field necessary for businesses to thrive.

The governor explained that the objective of his visit was to introduce Bob Track Tractors to NASENI so that it could utilise the existing facilities at AMEDI, Lafia for assembling of tractors instead of acquiring a new land for the business. He said that the company which deals in assembling and manufacturing of tractors and farm implements has offices in Port Harcourt.

The CEO of Bob Track Tractors, Mr Ibifiri A C Bob Manuel said, “We are ready to take up the facility that you have in Nasarawa State, create employment and wealth for the youths in the area and also use it as a hub to drive mechanised agricultural vision of the present administration. We are willing to invest in Nasarawa State with the help of His Excellency, his team and NASENI.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

