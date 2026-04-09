Nigeria is currently a man holding a multi-trillion dollar lottery ticket, who is too busy fighting over peanuts to cash it in. We sit on 37 billion barrels of oil and 215 trillion cubic feet of gas — a hydrocarbon inheritance that should be our springboard into the future. Yet, as the global energy transition accelerates, this wealth has an expiration date. In the global energy world, the “box office” is closing, and Nigeria is on the verge of being left with a void ticket.

The Atlantic Advantage: A “Home Win” We are Missing

The irony of our failure is sharpened by the chaos elsewhere. With the conflict in the Middle East threatening to shut down the Strait of Hormuz — a chokepoint for 20 per cent of global oil — Nigeria should be the world’s “Plan A.”

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Geographically, we are blessed: positioned on the Atlantic coast, we are beyond the reach of Middle Eastern missiles. Geologically, we are favoured; our Bonny Light crude is the “champagne” of oil—sweet, light, and easy to refine. In a world of rising premiums and shipping anxieties, Nigeria should be the “Safe Haven” of global energy, cashing in while the sun is still shining. Instead, we are retreating from the field.

The Infrastructure Heart Attack

You cannot run a marathon with clogged arteries. Today, over 60 per cent of Nigeria’s pipeline network has outlived its design life. We are attempting to pump 21st-century wealth through 20th-century rust. This is not just a maintenance crisis; it is a structural invitation to crime. These “expired” pipes are brittle and easily breached, making our industrial-scale theft an engineering inevitability as much as a security failure.

This infrastructure rot has triggered a strategic retreat by the “Big Oil” majors. Giants like Shell, ExxonMobil, and Eni are not just leaving because of global green energy targets; they are fleeing the mounting “security tax” required to operate in the Niger Delta. When the cost of preventing leaks and fighting off sabotage becomes a bottomless pit, new production stalls. No CFO in Houston or London will approve a billion-dollar investment in a basin where the theft of the final product is guaranteed. We are witnessing a “divestment spiral” where aging infrastructure drives away the very capital and technology needed to fix it, leaving our production tanking from a high of 2.5 million barrels per day (mbpd) to a stuttering 1.4 mbpd, consistently failing to meet even the modest 1.5 mbpd OPEC quotas we once exceeded with ease.

Nigeria Crude Production January 2025 to January 2026

Sources: NUPRC (Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission) data.

Funding the Criminality: The Moral Hazard of the Presidential Amnesty Program

This decline in production did not happen overnight or by accident. A series of policy own-goals got us here over the last two decades.

From 2.5 mbpd to 1.0 mbpd: Two Decades of Structural Decline

Source: CEIC Data and TAO Analysis

Yar’Adua’s good-intentioned policy to appease the Niger Delta youth through an amnesty program that continues to cost Nigeria N65 billion per year created a moral hazard. Rather than stopping criminality, it increased the resources available to criminals to improve their operations, and, worse, it signaled to other criminals, including the bandits in the east and new groups such as the Niger Delta Avengers, that violent criminality is rewarding. The result is that today, almost 400,000 barrels of oil are stolen daily, equating to an annual financial hemorrhage of roughly $10 billion, and the people hired to stop the theft are in on it.

The “Forward Contract” Trap and the Dangote Crisis

Perhaps the most bitter pill to swallow is that we have already sold much of our future to pay for our past. Through opaque “forward sale” contracts, a significant portion of our daily production is pre-committed to international creditors to service old debts.

When you add the stolen oil to these debt-servicing deals, our domestic crown jewel — the 650,000-barrel-per-day Dangote Refinery —is left to scavenge for feedstock. It is a national embarrassment: a country with our reserves forcing its flagship refinery to buy crude from Texas or Brazil in scarce dollars. We are essentially exporting our jobs and importing our own inflation. If we could simply secure the crude currently being siphoned by “official” and “unofficial” thieves, we would achieve domestic energy independence and crash the landing cost of petrol overnight.

The Angola and Indonesia Blueprints: Policy over Politics

While we stay bogged down in the inertia of “regulatory uncertainty,” other nations have shown us that domestic energy security is a choice. Angola and Indonesia provide the clinical roadmap we refuse to follow:

The Independent Referee: Angola stripped its state oil company (Sonangol) of regulatory power, creating an independent body ( ANPG ) to handle licensing. This removed the conflict of interest that plagues the NNPC.

The RSC Advantage: Angola introduced Risk Service Contracts (RSCs) . By offering investors a fixed fee per barrel rather than a high-stakes gamble, they turned a “toxic” environment into a predictable service model. It is the reason giants like ExxonMobil are signing new deals in Luanda while exiting the Niger Delta.

The Domestic Obligation: Indonesia enforced a Domestic Market Obligation (DMO) , legally requiring that 25 per cent of all oil produced be sold domestically to feed local refineries. They prioritised the “Home Win” over the “Export Dollar,” ensuring their people weren’t at the mercy of global shipping chokepoints.

The Concierge Mentality: Angola implemented Visa-Free entry for 98 countries , realizing that if you want a billionaire’s capital, you cannot treat his engineers like intruders.

The Roadmap to 2.5 Million Barrels

To hit 2.5 mbpd and finally “cash our ticket,” we need a “War Room” approach:

Pipeline Marshall Plan: A transparent PPP to replace our 3,000 kilometres of “heart attack” pipes with smart-monitored, tamper-proof technology. Shift to RSCs: Immediately transition troubled onshore assets to Risk Service Contracts to stop the flight of International Oil Companies. Enforce Domestic Crude Obligations: Follow the Indonesia DMO model. Legally mandate that a percentage of every barrel drilled stays in Nigeria to feed the Dangote and state refineries. Audit the Future: A full, public audit of our forward contracts. We must negotiate a “refining exception” that allows us to pay creditors in cash from refined product sales rather than from raw crude. Visa Reform: Mimic Angola by offering 90-day visa-on-arrival for technical energy workers to slash “time-to-rig.” Hard Accountability: None of these would work if we do not get serious about stopping the criminality with force and diplomacy, rather than continuing to fund it.

Final Whistle

Nigeria is paying 65 billion naira annually for a “Presidential Amnesty Programme” and billions more for pipeline surveillance, yet the bleeding continues with the alleged complicity of the very forces paid to stop it. We are essentially funding our own sabotage.

The “Box Office” is closing. We can either follow the Angola-Indonesia model — rooting out the criminals in uniform, auditing our debt-laden forward contracts, and overhauling our infrastructure — or we can watch our winning ticket expire in our hands.

The choice is simple: Do we want to cash out now and build a future for 200 million people, or are we going to be the generation that sat on billions and ended up with nothing but rust and regret?

Tobi Oluwatola is a director at AP3 Advisory, the implementing partner for the UKPACT Catalysing Run-of-River Hydropower Project.