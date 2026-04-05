For years, the epicentre of terrorism has been the North-East. But the geography of terror is no longer static. It is expanding. Increasingly, attention is turning to Kwara State — once considered relatively stable — as a potential new frontier. Bordering pressure zones and sitting along critical transit corridors, Kwara offers the kind of terrain where non-state actors can establish footholds and expand influence.

There is a kind of fear that does not announce itself with gunfire. It does not arrive on motorcycles or through midnight phone calls demanding ransom. It settles quietly, reshaping how people think, what they believe, and even what they dare to hope for. This is the fear that outlives the bullet.

In April 2014, the world woke up to a phrase that would become both a rallying cry and a haunting reminder of Nigeria’s vulnerability: Bring Back Our Girls. In the quiet town of Borno State, over 270 schoolgirls were taken from their dormitories in the dead of night by fighters loyal to Boko Haram.

But the abduction was never just about the girls. It was about what they represented.

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Books. Classrooms. The idea that a young girl in Northern Nigeria could sit behind a desk, learn, and imagine a future beyond the boundaries imposed by fear or tradition. In the logic of terror, that idea itself was a threat.

Years later, in February 2018, history echoed in Dapchi, where more than 100 schoolgirls were again abducted. Most were eventually returned. One was not.

Leah Sharibu remained in captivity — her continued detention reportedly tied not to ransom, but to refusal. Refusal to renounce her faith. Refusal to submit.

In that moment, the nature of the conflict became unmistakably clear. This was no longer about money. It was about belief.



From Violence to Ideology

In the third edition of THE SUNDAY STEW, we launched “The Insecurity Triad”, beginning with kidnapping — the marketplace where human lives are traded. In the second, we confronted banditry — the siege on Nigeria’s land and food systems.

But beneath both lies a deeper, more enduring force. One that does not merely extract wealth or occupy territory, but seeks to capture the mind itself.

This is terrorism — not just as violence, but as ideology. Not just as conflict, but as a competing vision of order.

Across parts of Northern Nigeria, the authority of the state is no longer the only voice. In its place, groups like Islamic State West Africa Province and Boko Haram have attempted to construct an alternative reality — one governed not by constitutional law, but by rigid interpretations of belief, enforced through fear.

Unlike banditry, which is driven largely by profit, terrorism is anchored in ideology. Its objective is not simply to coerce — but to convert, to dominate not just territory, but thought.

Where the bandit demands payment, the terrorist demands submission. Where the kidnapper negotiates, the extremist dictates.

This distinction explains why terrorism is often more enduring — and more difficult to dismantle. You can disrupt a supply chain. You can block financial flows. But dismantling an idea — especially one rooted in identity — is infinitely more complex.

By the Numbers: The Expanding Terror Footprint

The scale of terrorism in Nigeria is no longer anecdotal — it is measurable.

Nigeria is now ranked among the four most terrorism-affected countries globally, reflecting a sharp deterioration in its security environment.

In 2025 alone:

Over 170 terrorist incidents were recorded;

Fatalities climbed to approximately 750 deaths;

Nearly 80 per cent of these deaths were linked to Boko Haram and ISWAP.

Even more revealing is the global contrast. While terrorism-related deaths declined worldwide, Nigeria recorded one of the sharpest increases, signalling a crisis that is not just persistent — but intensifying.

Geographically, the crisis remains concentrated — but not contained.

Borno State alone accounts for the majority of attacks and fatalities, yet the pattern is shifting.

The trend is clear: Fewer but deadlier attacks, and a widening operational footprint.

The War Against Education

One of the clearest expressions of this ideological war is the sustained attack on education.

The very phrase Boko Haram loosely translates to “Western education is forbidden.” But beyond semantics, the message is unmistakable: knowledge itself is seen as subversive.

Schools are not just buildings; they are symbols. They represent mobility, empowerment, and the possibility of a future that exists outside extremist control.

To attack a school is to attack the future.

From Chibok to Dapchi, and in numerous smaller incidents across the North-East, the targeting of students has been both strategic and symbolic. It sends a message to communities: education carries a cost — and that cost may be too high to bear.

Parallel Sovereignty

Terrorism thrives where the state recedes.

In many affected regions, extremist groups have moved beyond hit-and-run attacks to establish systems of governance:

They collect levies;

They enforce rules;

They adjudicate disputes,

In doing so, they create what can only be described as parallel sovereignty — a competing structure of authority that challenges the legitimacy of the Nigerian State.

With millions displaced across the North-East, terrorism has already begun reshaping not just territory, but population patterns and governance realities.

The New Frontier: From the North-East to Kwara State

For years, the epicentre of terrorism has been the North-East. But the geography of terror is no longer static. It is expanding. Increasingly, attention is turning to Kwara State — once considered relatively stable — as a potential new frontier. Bordering pressure zones and sitting along critical transit corridors, Kwara offers the kind of terrain where non-state actors can establish footholds and expand influence.

Recent intelligence patterns suggest growing movement across the North-Central corridor, linking parts of Niger, Kogi, and Kwara states.

What begins as sporadic incursions can evolve into:

Embedded cells;

Supply networks;

Ideological penetration.

This is how insurgencies spread — not always through conquest, but through incremental penetration.

The danger is not just isolated attacks, but normalisation.

If the North-East was the birthplace of insurgency, then Kwara represents its next testing ground.

Terrorism in Nigeria is no longer confined to a region — it is becoming a pattern.

Mazrui and the Fracture of Identity

To understand the depth of this conflict, we return to Ali Mazrui. In “The Africans: A Triple Heritage”, Mazrui described African identity as a synthesis of three forces: Indigenous, Islamic, and Western.

His thesis was one of harmony.

What we are witnessing now is rupture.

Terrorism represents an attempt to violently reorder this balance — rejecting pluralism and imposing a singular worldview.

Where Mazrui saw convergence, the extremist sees contradiction.

Where he envisioned coexistence, the terrorist enforces exclusion.

This is not merely a security crisis. It is a civilisational contest.

The Psychology of Fear

Terrorism operates not only through violence, but through psychological dominance.

The goal is not just to kill—but to condition.

Not just to destroy—but to reshape behaviour.

Communities begin to self-censor.

Parents withdraw children from school.

Expression becomes cautious.

Over time, fear becomes internalised.

This is the true victory of terror: when society begins to regulate itself according to fear.

The Sovereignty Question

At its core, terrorism poses a fundamental question:

Who governs?

Is it the constitution?

Is it elected authority?

Or is it the actor that can most effectively project fear?

A nation does not lose sovereignty only when borders are breached. It loses it when its authority is contested from within.

Breaking the Cycle

Confronting terrorism requires more than military force. It demands a multidimensional response:

Security Presence: Intelligence-driven, sustained operations;

Education Protection: Safeguarding schools as national assets;

Counter-Ideology: Promoting pluralism and coexistence;

Community Trust: Rebuilding confidence between citizens and the state.

This is not simply a war of weapons. It is a war of ideas, legitimacy, and identity.

Closing Argument: The Final Pillar

If kidnapping commodifies life, and banditry captures the land, terrorism seeks to colonise the mind. And a nation that loses control of its mind risks losing everything else.

The Insecurity Triad is not just a framework — it is a warning. Each pillar reinforces the other — financially, territorially, and ideologically.

But the urgency has deepened.

What was once a regional crisis is now a national drift. From the classrooms of the North-East to the forests of the North-Central, the geography of terror is widening.

The frontlines are no longer fixed.

The war for Nigeria’s soul is no longer distant. It is moving — quietly, steadily — into new spaces, new communities, and new consciousness.

The question is no longer whether the threat exists.

The question is no longer where it exists.

The question now is whether we have the clarity — and the will — to stop its spread.

As The Insecurity Triad concludes with this edition, new vistas begin to emerge. Chief among them is the need to interrogate the concepts developed in this series within the context of Nigeria’s evolving insecurity — now a single, interlocking system of money, land, and mind, eroding sovereignty, fracturing identity, and placing the nation under siege.

Next week, we will confront it fully.

Don’t miss it.

Happy Easter.

Trust is Sacred. Stay Seasoned.

Max Amuchie, CEO of Sundiata Post, writes The Sunday Stew, a weekly syndicated column on faith, character, and the forces that shape society, with a focus on Nigeria and Africa in a global context. X: @MaxAmuchie | Email: [email protected] | Tel: +234(0)8053069436.