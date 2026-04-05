In the high-stakes world of military intelligence, the line between professional duty and political crossfire is often razor thin. Recent media reports attempting to link Brigadier General Nicholas Ashinze to “mischief” regarding investigations into alleged subversion against the current administration are not just misplaced; they are a disservice to one of the most decorated and resilient officers in the Nigerian Army.

While the report carried elements of mischief and speculation, it inadvertently reopened a more compelling conversation — one about the career, resilience, and professional integrity of a military intelligence officer whose record tells a far deeper story.

As a research fellow at the Centre for Crisis Communication and a doctoral student at the Nigerian Defence Academy, I have followed General Ashinze’s career closely. What emerges is not a portrait of a political actor, but that of a “shining example” of professionalism — a man who has consistently weathered storms that would have capsized lesser officers.

Long before he became a household name during the “DasukiGate” era, Ashinze was a quiet architect of Nigerian sovereignty. As a Captain and Intelligence Officer with the MNJTF in Baga, he discovered that eleven Nigerian islands had been covertly annexed by Chad. His meticulous reporting necessitated a joint commission that ultimately restored those territories to Nigeria.

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Later, as a Major in the Niger Delta’s Operation Restore Hope, Ashinze led a perilous expedition from Warri to Escravos. He successfully mapped sabotaged pipelines that had crippled the nation’s economy, a feat that allowed the NNPC to restore crude oil flow to the Warri and Kaduna refineries. These were not just military assignments; they were acts of economic and territorial salvation.

Ashinze’s career took a complex turn when he was appointed as special assistant to the late National Security Adviser (NSA), General Andrew Owoye Azazi, and w assubsequently retained by Colonel Sambo Dasuki (Rtd). Under Dasuki, Ashinze was at the epicentre of the fight against a rampaging Boko Haram. He played a pivotal role in coordinating foreign technical partners whose expertise helped liberate dozens of local governments in the North-East, paving the way for the 2015 general elections.

However, as the proverb goes, “when two elephants fight, the grass suffers.” The transition of power in 2015 reignited old frictions between the incoming administration and Colonel Dasuki. Ashinze, caught in the institutional footprint of the previous era, faced 15 weeks of detention and a five-year legal battle led by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Despite the sensationalist blog posts that accompanied the unjust trial and the stagnation of his career, the truth eventually surfaced. In a rare act of institutional correction, former National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (Rtd.) admitted that the prosecution was political, rather than career-based. By May 2021, through a letter personally endorsed by the former President, late Muhammadu Buhari, the government withdrew the cases, acknowledging that the projects which Ashinze, in the line of his duty were mentioned in that led to his trials, were duly executed and essential to national security.

Lesser men might have retired in bitterness, but Ashinze returned to his craft with “dignity and finesse.” Even while being four years behind his peers due to the legal hiatus, he emerged at the top of his class at the National Defence College, winning the Brazilian Government Award for the best research paper.

His recent tenure at the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) has been nothing short of revolutionary. In 2024, the late Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, awarded him a Commendation Letter for integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning into Nigeria’s intelligence processes.

By 2025, as director of operations at the DIA, he was again honoured — this time by the then Chief of Army Staff (COAS), who is the current Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede. Ashinze developed indigenous geolocation applications to track criminals, saving the federation millions of dollars in foreign vendor fees. It was in this professional capacity — as Director of Operations — that he was tasked with investigating military and civilian collaborators in a suspected coup plot. He performed this task not out of political bias, but as a mandate of his office.

The malicious publications currently circulating are a desperate attempt to smear a man whose only “crime” has been his unwavering competence. Brigadier General Nicholas Ashinze is a reminder that institutional memory and professional integrity are the bedrock of national security.

As he nears eligibility for further promotion in 2026, his journey stands as a blueprint for the modern Nigerian officer: stay focused, innovate in the face of adversity, and let your results speak louder than the noise of your detractors.

Mukhtar Ya’u Madobi, a Research Fellow with the Centre for Crisis Communication, is a PhD student in Defence and Strategic Studies at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna.